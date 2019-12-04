Brooklyn tree lighting planned for Dec. 7
The Village of Brooklyn is getting ready to look a bit more festive for the coming holiday season with the annual tree lighting ceremony Saturday, Dec. 7.
The event is set to begin at 5:15 p.m. at the Brooklyn Community Building, 102 N. Rutland Ave., featuring a short film, cookie decorating and crafts beginning at 5:45 p.m.
The tree lightning is scheduled for 6:15 p.m., with a family movie planned to begin at 6:30 p.m..
There will be free popcorn, hot cocoa and water available.
For more information, call the village at 455-1385.