When a passenger jet slammed into the north tower of the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2011, Al Wilkening took the call to help prepare Wisconsin’s response in what would soon become a global war.
But it was a more personal message that perhaps had the most impact on him.
As he pulled into the Oregon High School parking lot to drop off his daughter on the morning of Dec. 10, 1994, Wilkening noticed a familiar face– a deputy he worked with as the Commander of the Wisconsin Air National Guard from 1990-2002.
“Al, one of your airplanes has blown up over in Milwaukee. I’ve got the helicopter on standby. The governor will meet you at the helicopter in 45 minutes,” Wilkening told the Observer in a 2007 interview.
He spent the next two days in Milwaukee, sorting out what had happened in an accident that took the lives of six airmen, and helping to console the four spouses and 13 children left behind.
Leadership and compassion were all part of what Wilkening was about. The retired U.S. Air Force Major General died at his Brooklyn home at 74 on Wednesday, April 8, after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Serving as Wisconsin’s adjutant general from 2002-07, he led the Wisconsin Army and Air National Guard and the Wisconsin Division of Emergency Management.
Some who knew him professionally remembered him as a leader not only up to the challenge of his times, but one who provided compassionate leadership with a sense of humor.
VFW Wisconsin Senior Vice Commander Jason Johns, an Iraq War veteran and long-time Oregonian, said he feels especially privileged to have gotten to know Wilkening personally in the years after they left uniformed service.
“I will miss the one-to-one conversations we had at the Firefly, where he always had that huge smile and laugh as we talked – not as a general to a sergeant, but as one veteran to another, one buddy to another,” he wrote in an email to the Observer last week.
Wisconsin Veterans Museum Foundation executive director Jen Carlson said after Wilkening’s retirement, he supported the museum and other veterans organizations.
“He was everything you could ask for in a leader; steadfast, genuine and quite generous – he truly cared about every person he met” she told the Observer in an email last week. “He was a firm believer in our mission, helping to safeguard our veterans’ legacies for generations to come. I am lucky to have known him.”
Former Gov. Jim Doyle, whom Wilkening served under beginning in 2003, told the Observer last week the two remained close friends after Wilkening retired in 2007. He said Wilkening was the right person for the job during one of the most difficult times for the state’s military since World War II.
“Not only was he a great leader of our National Guard, but he was just a great citizen of Wisconsin and of this country,” Doyle said. “Just a really good human being and someone who just has some remarkable leadership skills.
“You couldn’t ask for more.”
Doyle said he got to know Wilkening in the years before he was governor, through his role as attorney general.
“I was involved in a number of things with the Guard, and particularly after Sept. 11, I had to help coordinate the state law enforcement response,” Doyle said. “Gen. Wilkening was very much at the center of all that. He was organized, he was detailed; an incredibly smart man.”
Doyle said state military forces were under constant stress during the years immediately after 9/11, and Wilkening was the right type of person to lead them, with a humorous, friendly style never far behind his all-business appearance.
“If you are going to have somebody who looks like a general, you’d cast him … but he had a great smile and sense of humor, and it was part of what his team really needed,” Doyle said. “There were continuous deployments to Afghanistan and Iraq and Kuwait, and many of his soldiers and airmen and airwomen were deployed two, three and sometimes four times.
“When you’re working with some of the most difficult things in the world – life and death matters – having a sense of humor is really critical,” Doyle added.
Four decades of service
An Air Force fighter pilot and flight instructor with more than 3,300 flying hours, Wilkening was born in Freeport, N.Y., on Feb. 1, 1946, graduating from Long Island University in 1967 with a bachelor’s degree cum laude in psychology and later, a master’s in guidance counseling and personnel at Mississippi State University in 1973. He married Patricia Lynn Anderson on July 10, 1971, in Brooklyn, and the couple had two daughters, Jessica and Allison.
That August, he joined the Wisconsin Air National Guard, where he commanded the 176th Tactical Fighter Squadron and was deputy commander for operations, 128th Tactical Fighter Wing. In Sept. 2002, he was named adjutant general, responsible for federal and state missions of the Wisconsin Army and Air National Guard and the Wisconsin Division of Emergency Management.
Wilkening’s role expanded in March 2003 when Doyle appointed him Homeland Security adviser and chair of the Governor’s Homeland Security Council. After retirement in 2007, Wilkening was also appointed by Doyle to chair the Wisconsin’s Citizens Corps Council. He also served as a senior mentor for the Joint Task Force Commanders Course at Northern Command, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado.
Managing emergencies
On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, Wilkening was the acting adjutant general while his boss was hospitalized for surgery. Driving home from Ft. McCoy, his secretary called, saying a large aircraft had just flown into the World Trade Center.
By the time he got to Madison, the National Guard across the country was “already buttoning down our air bases,” he told the Observer in 2007. That meant Wilkening had to start transforming units under his command from normal training to an operational combat air patrol ready to protect the citizens of the upper Midwest.
“A lot of emotions,” he said in that 2007 interview. “An unforgettable, hectic day … one emblazoned in all of our minds.”
When a tornado devastated the town of Ladysmith on Sept. 2, 2002, it was his first day as state adjutant general, so one of his first duties was boarding a Black Hawk helicopter to fly there and direct the National Guard’s response.
Looking out for his soldiers
Wilkening saw his share of pain and loss, attending 60 funerals of service members, including that of Spc. Michelle Witmer, killed in Baghdad on Easter weekend, 2004, the first Wisconsin National Guard member killed in action since World War II, and the first female soldier to die in combat in the history of the National Guard.
At the time, Witmer’s two sisters were also serving in Baghdad – within a few miles of one another – before they were safely extricated, Wilkening recounted in a 2007 interview with the Observer.
“Thankfully, we were able to advise and get the other two daughters to not go back to Iraq,” he said.
Gov. Jim Doyle credited Wilkening and his staff for their compassion and sincerity toward the Witmer family.
“(He) and his team really looked out for them, not only in the horrible moments that were happening right afterward, but in the weeks and months and years ahead,” Doyle told the Observer last week. “It was to make sure there was real follow-up with those families. It was really a reflection of the kind of man he was.”