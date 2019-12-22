On a Sunday afternoon at the Brooklyn Village Hall, six students surround a woman lying on a table.
Together, they are washing the motionless body of an actor portraying a dead body before they wrap her in colorful sheer, flowers and sentimental blankets. One student whispers in her ear; as the other massages her foot.
Everyone is singing in unison to a body laid out in honor.
Sharon Stewart is teaching a class on death midwifery, guiding students through preparing a body for burial. She has been volunteering as a death midwife, to help people at the end stages of their life since she became certified in 2012. She supports the dying and their families through home funerals, insurance, paperwork, emotional connection and grief.
“Lying out in honor is just that – lying them out with all the love and all the beauty and surrounding them with all their favorite things and letting people come and have a personal goodbye,” she said.
During the class, Stewart tells the students who have come from Middleton, Oregon, Madison and even North Dakota to move slowly, with love and reverent when transporting a person.
“We are here to treat your body with honor and respect,” Stewart said out loud. “But we may make mistakes, but we still love you.”
The woman lying on the table is alive and named Ashley Smiley. She has worked with Stewart since 2015, and this is not the first time she has played a dead body for training purposes. She helps correct the students as they maneuver her body around.
“I felt like I was going to fall off the table a little,” Smiley said to the students after they had transported her from the kitchen back to the table.
Death midwives are not medical professionals or funeral director; instead, their services are offered in addition to a funeral home or hospice. Their job is to fulfill the wishes of the dying, she said, whether that is dying at home, being cremated, having a funeral service or having a green burial. Death midwives are educated in all of the topics to ensure that people’s last wishes are conducted.
“We’re really educated about what death looks like, sounds like, feels like, smells like,” Stewart said. “We are a good resource for the families and by this time we’ve gotten to know them pretty well, so they’re comfortable to come with us to with questions.”
Similar to a birth doula, a death midwife works with the dying on a “death plan,” Stewart said.
“We meet with the dying person, find out what their wishes are,” she said. “What a good death would look like for them, what it would contain, what it wouldn’t contain, what they don’t want to happen and what they do want to happen.”
A return to tradition
One of the most common requests Stewart said is people want to die at home.
Although dying at home and having a home-based funeral takes a team of people and a lot of paperwork, Stewart said they can walk families through that process every step of the way.
Stewart said she sees more people who want to honor the dead in a more traditional way, similar to 100 years ago when the deceased were displayed in the parlor and visitors were welcomed into the house to say goodbye.
“We returning to that place of laying them out in honor, in a place of respect so that people can come in and say their goodbyes and give thanks, give him a hug, give him a kiss, do whatever they want,” she said.
She wants to educate families that a planned death is not an emergency. And no matter where that dying person is, the dead person does not have to be rushed away to a funeral home.
“Most of the time people really do want to spend some more time with that loved one in the state that they’re in versus after they’re embalmed and dressed and lying in a casket,” Stewart said.
From personal experience
During her classes, Stewarts students are often people who have a dying parent that they’d like to take care of, or someone who is a hospice volunteer and wants to advance their training.
Intertwined in the hands on experience of Stewarts classes, is also education videos and discussion.
Stewart teaches two classes per year on death midwifery. Death has been a part of her everyday life for years – she has been a hospice volunteer for 12 years and she is on the board of Circle Cemetery, a green cemetery near Barneveld.
She started thinking differently about death when her brother was killed in a car collision at the age of 19.
Before he was embalmed, Stewart wanted to see his body to make sure he didn’t suffer, but the mortician refused. She wanted to kiss her brother while he was lying in the casket, but the funeral director discouraged it.
“That is what I needed for my healing process,” Stewart said.
From that point forward, Stewart believed death did not have to be a sterile, taboo experience – it could be an experience steered by love, support and celebration.
The decades of experience allow Stewart to use personal experiences and anecdotes to guide her classes.
For instance, one video during the class on how to dress a body, suggests to cut a shirt up the back in order to easily put it on. Stewart quickly interjected.
“Most people don’t want you to cut the shirt up the back” she said, explaining that families take a lot of time picking out the clothes their loved ones are buried in.
She said families often also want to put lipstick on their mothers, and grandchildren want to paint their grandmother’s fingernails.
During green burials, when families help bury their loved a shovel full of dirt at a time, Stewart told the students they will have to bury the face.
“A family will never throw dirt on their face,” Stewart said. “I’ve never seen it happen.”
Stewart gets calls or emails from people at least three times a week and sees death midwifery as a community response to the process of death.
Training people to be death midwives allows people to come and take care of one another like they did a hundred years ago, Stewart added.
