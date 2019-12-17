Brooklyn’s annual holiday light contest returns.
Village of Brooklyn residents who are interested in participating should decorate their homes in holiday cheer before Dec. 20.
The third week in December, cars with identifying door magnets will be driving around judging homes and may take pictures.
Since the tradition started in 2011, the number of homes that are decorated for the holidays has doubled, according to the Brooklyn Recreation Committee website.
The rules are: only residents of the Village of Brooklyn are eligible and board members and recreation committee members are not eligible.
The top three homes receive prizes.
For information, visit brooklynrecreation.org.