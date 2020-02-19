Next week will offer a chance to sample some of Brooklyn’s finest dining, as well as learn more about area businesses and possibly win some prizes.
The Brooklyn Area Chamber is hosting a Business Fair at the Down Home Cookhouse, 233 Douglas Drive, from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, with a Mardi Gras theme.
A variety of businesses will have door prizes available, with the Chamber planning to give away Milwaukee Brewers tickets for “Star Wars Night” May 9 as the grand prize. Stoughton Hospital employees will be on hand to provide free health screenings, and free refreshments will be provided by Down Home Cookhouse.
For more information, call 455-1627 or email brooklynareachamber@gmail.com.