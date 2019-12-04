Chamber’s ‘Santa Day’ is Dec. 7
Kids, get your lists ready, Santa’s coming to town – rather, the Village of Brooklyn.
People are welcome to take photos with Santa during the Brooklyn Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Santa Day” on Saturday, Dec. 7.
The Brooklyn Dairy Queen is also scheduled to appear at the event, set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Brooklyn Methodist Church, located at the corner of Rutland Avenue and Hwy. 92.
There will be a free “regifting center,” and a children’s free store, with gift wrapping available for kids 12 and under. The event will also feature free craft projects, and the church will have a concession stand available.
For more information, call 455-1385.