Oregon, WI (53575)

Today

Snow this morning will transition to snow showers this afternoon. Some rain may mix in. High around 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 17F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.