One of Oregon’s Boy Scout troops will continue to fill bellies with the return of its long-running salmon fundraiser.
Boy Scout Troop 50 will put on its 25th annual grilled salmon dinner at Rome Corners Intermediate School, 1111 S. Perry Pkwy, 4:30-8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9. The Pacific Northwest salmon will be alderwood-smoked and served with long grain and wild rice, cornbread, coleslaw and beverages.
Attendees can also choose to have hot dogs, along with a variety of homemade desserts.
Tickets purchased in advance are $14 for adults, $9 for people age 60 and older and $5 for children ages 4-9. Admission is free for children ages 3 and under.
Each ticket costs $1 more if purchased at the door.
All proceeds will support Boy Scout Troop 50.
For information, call Troop 50 at 658-1132 or email salmon@oregontroop50.org.