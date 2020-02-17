Saying goodbye
After 27 years of coordinating activities for the Oregon Area Senior Center Adult Day program, Bonnie Haugen retired as of Jan. 31.
To celebrate, senior center staff will hold a retirement party for Haugen from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 219 Park St.
Haugen told the Observer she plans to still volunteer at the senior center from time to time, and even engage in its many activities – from the exercise classes to informational meetings.
Rachel Brickner, senior center director, told the Observer that Haugen will be greatly missed.
Brickner said Haugen has been committed to the program and been an advocate for the 8-10 members. The program serves 16 seniors at full capacity.
“Adult Day Programs offer a safe, supportive and stimulating environment for people who are at risk for social isolation, as well as a respite opportunity for their caregivers,” she said. “(Haugen) has seen the value in that over the years, and has helped hundreds of people in the Oregon area … training a lot of coworkers and volunteers.”
Haugen influenced the expansion of a program that not only connects seniors through bingo and board games, Brickner said, but through conversations and stories about life. Through Haugen, the program gained more physical activities to keep the seniors moving and more opportunities for socialization, she said.
Haugen started with the senior center when it was still located in Village Hall on 117 Spring St., Haugen said.
Brickner said she found Haugen to be a positive person that she was lucky to work with for almost a decade.
“She has the ability to project a calm presence, even when the situation is a difficult one, which is really important when working in the Adult Day Program,” she said. “She has an upbeat attitude and has always been willing to try out new ideas, which is a great trait to have.”
Having originally gone to school to be a beautician, Haugen said she didn’t originally envision helping seniors, but an 11-year stint at an area nursing home doing hair inspired her to make the career change.
“I always thought of taking care of seniors as taking care of my family,” Haugen said. “I quit doing (hair) and took off a year and this job came up … it was time for a change.”
Haugen said one of her favorite moments include giving a blind man a sense of freedom despite his limitations, and convincing a woman who was reluctant to come, but found recovery easier because of the services.
Now a few weeks into her retirement, Haugen said she plans to be more family-oriented, do more crafts and make some plans for travels.
“I’m thinking I might like to do a train ride up in Canada,” she said. “I’ve never been to Europe either.”