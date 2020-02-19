Village of Oregon resident and WKOW 27 Chief Meteorologist Bob Lindmeier will host a climate change discussion at St. John’s Lutheran Church next weekend.
He will lead a discussion after a viewing of the film, “Paris to Pittsburgh,” set to start at noon, Sunday, Feb. 23, at the church, 625 E. Netherwood St.
The documentary’s title references when President Donald Trump announced the United States would pull out of the Paris Climate Accord, an agreement of nearly 200 nations pledging to cut greenhouse emissions, in June 2017.
“I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris,” Trump said as he announced the departure from the agreement months after his inauguration.
Lindmeier said although the documentary starts with a political message, its overall theme is apolitical. The narrative focuses on transformation and inspiration, looking at the efforts of people who are battling the effects of climate change in their backyards.
For instance, the documentary outlines renewable energy initiatives in Puerto Rico that were implemented after Hurricane Maria hit the island in 2017, including solar energy.
“What people will take out of it is inspiration, because it is easy to get down and depressed about what is happening when they hear about all the climate catastrophe,” Lindmeier said.
Although Oregon area residents can see the impacts of climate change happening locally, such as the flooding of the Rotary Bike Trail, and the increase in size of Lake Barney, he said, there are also inspirational things happening in Oregon.
“Our school district is one of the most progressive in the entire country in taking advantage of renewable energy,” he said. “There are solar installations that are on Brooklyn Elementary, Oregon Middle School and the high school.
“The new elementary school is going to be a net zero school so it won’t draw any electricity from the outside,” Lindmeier added.
But climate change is real, Lindmeier said, and it does not just affect the arctic and the polar bears; but we are experiencing it here.
Lindmeier, who has given presentations on climate change around Wisconsin, said he expects the discussion to be a mixture of the documentary, general questions on what is climate change and the science behind it.
The event is open to the public, and families are encouraged to bring their children. Pizza and refreshments will be provided.
For information, call the church at 291-4311.