Brooklyn Elementary School’s production of “Journey of the Noble Gnarble” told the tale of a bottom-dweller that attempts to swim to the top of the ocean. The performance took place at the Oregon High School Performing Arts Center on Friday, Feb. 28, featuring Tenzin Holinbeck as the titular character.
BKE presents ‘Journey of the Noble Gnarble’
