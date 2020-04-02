At home activity with a librarian
Oregon Public Library’s librarian Kelly Allen found an activity for families to do at home. Below is a recipe for ice cream in a bag from the website thebestideasforkids.com. The library also has a subscription to Chop Chop — which patrons can access online.
Ice Cream in a Bag five ingredients
Half and half
Salt
Vanilla
Sugar
Ice
In addition to the ingredients you will need
Measuring Cups
Two ziplock bags, one small and one large
Steps
Pour one cup of half and half into a small ziplock bag
Add 1.5 teaspoons of vanilla extract and one tablespoon of sugar
Seal the bag firmly and get and squeeze our any access air
In a larger Ziplock bag fill it halfway with ice and add ¼ cup of salt.
Then place your small bag inside your large bag, and fill the rest of the large bag with ice. Seal the large Ziplock firmly
Use gloves to shake the bag for six minutes
Once finished shaking, take out the small bag and rinse the outside to remove any excess salt.
Open up the small bag and stir. The ice cream will be a little icy to start.
Check out the Oregon Public Library’s Facebook page for more activities and to participate in photo contests. The library’s website, oregonpubliclibrary.org, also has a list of activities and reading suggestions.