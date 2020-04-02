Submitted activity from a librarian.

Kelly Allen, librarian at the Oregon Public Library suggested the activity, How to Make Ice Cream in a Bag, for families at home.

 Photo from thebestideasforkids.com

At home activity with a librarian

Oregon Public Library’s librarian Kelly Allen found an activity for families to do at home. Below is a recipe for ice cream in a bag from the website thebestideasforkids.com. The library also has a subscription to Chop Chop — which patrons can access online.

Ice Cream in a Bag five ingredients

Half and half

Salt

Vanilla

Sugar

Ice

In addition to the ingredients you will need

Measuring Cups

Two ziplock bags, one small and one large

Steps

Pour one cup of half and half into a small ziplock bag

Add 1.5 teaspoons of vanilla extract and one tablespoon of sugar

Seal the bag firmly and get and squeeze our any access air

In a larger Ziplock bag fill it halfway with ice and add ¼ cup of salt.

Then place your small bag inside your large bag, and fill the rest of the large bag with ice. Seal the large Ziplock firmly

Use gloves to shake the bag for six minutes

Once finished shaking, take out the small bag and rinse the outside to remove any excess salt.

Open up the small bag and stir. The ice cream will be a little icy to start.

Check out the Oregon Public Library’s Facebook page for more activities and to participate in photo contests. The library’s website, oregonpubliclibrary.org, also has a list of activities and reading suggestions.

-Submitted by librarian Kelly Allen