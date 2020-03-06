Thirty pieces by Wisconsin artists have been juried to display at the Arts for All traveling exhibit, which goes through April.
The exhibit highlights work done by people with disabilities, and will be on display at the Oregon Public Library, 256 Brook St. The exhibit is on display in the Sue Ames Room of the library and will be open to the public from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 14, and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 17. The exhibit is also available to view upon request.
The nonprofit organization Arts for All organizes the exhibit and artists range from age 5 to age 80, art director Debra Scheibinger said.
“(The exhibit) helps build awareness of the creative abilities of people with disabilities. It is a visual example,” she said.
In addition to the public openings of the exhibit at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 9 featured artist Christy Grace, an invisible illness awareness advocate, will present a talk on her work.
“Public libraries are wonderful venues for the exhibition because it is required that these exhibits be open to the public and be accessible to people with disabilities,” Scheibinger said.
The 30 pieces were chosen from more than 200 submissions and the work then travels to different libraries, galleries and public buildings throughout the state.
Before being showcased at the Oregon Public Library, the exhibit was on display at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts in Brookfield. Starting April 3, it will be at the Alexander House in Port Edwards.
Jon Wos will have an oil painting titled “Home Grown” at the exhibit. Scheibinger said Wos submitted his first piece to the call for artists in high school.
“He won in high school and this was a spark for him to gain confidence and pursue art as a career,” she said. “He is now an artist known outside of Wisconsin and the Midwest. He does artist talks and demonstrations.”
Other mediums include fabric art pieces, a paper mache sculpture puppet named Steve, watercolors, acrylic and graphite drawings.
For information, call the library at 835-6268 or visit Arts for All website at artsforallwi.org.