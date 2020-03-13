Christy Grace has fibromyalgia. She said she deals with her invisible illness with art.
“Art does not see disability,” she said.
Grace is one of 30 displaying artists at the Arts for All exhibit at the Oregon Public Library. The exhibit is on display in the Sue Ames Room until April 1. Grace gave a talk at the library on Monday, March, 9.
Each piece of art is made by a person with a disability. And mediums range from oil, photography and sculpture.
The 30 pieces were chosen from more than 200 submissions and the work then travels to different libraries, galleries and public buildings throughout the state.
There will be public views at noon Saturday, March 14 and 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 17.