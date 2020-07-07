The Oregon Public Library has put together an anti-racism book list, which includes 22 titles.
Some notable books that make up the collection include “Waking Up White” by Debby Irving and “So You Want to Talk About Race” by Ijeoma Oluo. Staff will update the titles periodically and will remain on the OPL website for the foreseeable future, Kara Ripley, adult services and outreach librarian, told the Observer.
As the library remains closed during COVID-19, it continues to offer curbside pickup services.
But patrons who still wish to access the books virtually, Ripley pointed to OverDrive the library’s resource for ebook and eAudiobook titles. She said Overdrive just made several titles about anti-racism available for unlimited simultaneous checkouts for a limited period of time in July.
Wisconsin library card holders can access OverDrive through the Wisconsin Public Library Consortium, she said.
“Anti-racism work doesn’t have an end in sight,” Ripley said. “I think the books will be frequently used.”
For more information, call the library at 835-3656.