Rescue Kids courses are back again this winter.
The first aid preparedness class offered to fourth and fifth grade students at the Brooklyn Fire Station starts next month, with four Saturday morning sessions planned for January and February. Students only attend one of the sessions.
Classes are 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Jan. 11, Jan. 25, Feb. 8 and Feb. 22.
The final 45 minutes of each session are devoted to a discussion led by EMS personnel given to the entire family. They plan to discuss information pertaining to a 911 call and the arrival of an ambulance. After the discussion, there is a brief tour of the emergency vehicles stationed in the building.
The cost of the class is $22 and includes a first aid workbook and pillowcase that will be decorated by the students with the purpose of storing emergency supplies in the event of an extreme weather situation. The students will also receive a personal first aid kit.
The instructor is Dale Schulz, retired long-time Brooklyn Elementary School educator who has taught first aid skills to fourth and fifth grade students since 1991.
To sign up, register at oregonsd.org under the community education and recreation link.