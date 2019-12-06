‘Writer’s Block’
It is the “biggest event of the year” assistant director Anne Stone said, and it’s coming to the Oregon Area Senior Center.
The annual holiday play, “Writer’s Block,” is set for 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13.
Senior center director Rachel Brickner writes the play each year, and staff members are the actors.
In the past, the play has attracted as many as 100 audience members.
This year’s story plot dives into Brickner’s imagination on what it is like to come up with a play.
“The goal of the play is to be ridiculously funny and we manage to do that,” Stone told the Observer.
In the past, staff have dressed up as Tasmanian devils and Energizer bunnies all riding along next to reindeer, she said.
Lunch will also be served, including roasted turkey in gravy, rice pilaf, creamed corn and peanut butter frosted brownies. There is also a meatless option or beef taco salad available upon request.
Reservations for lunch must be made by Monday, Dec. 9, but are not required for the play.
For more information, call the center at 835-5801.