If you want to keep your old computers, electronic equipment or appliances out of landfills, stop by 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 19, at Holy Mother of Consolation Church, 651 N. Main St., to recycle unwanted materials.
Although most items are free to recycle, there is a fee for some appliances, including televisions, fridges and microwaves. Participants are limited to five pounds of batteries and one car battery per vehicle.
Credit cards and checks will be accepted at the event.
For more information, call Resource Solutions at 244-2454 or go to recyclethatstuff.com.