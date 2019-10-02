Anderson Park Friends, Inc. is a Friends of Dane County Parks Endowment grant recipient through the Foundation for Dane County Parks. Anderson Park Friends received a grant of $1,175 for the purchase of equipment to assist volunteers with the pantry garden, other volunteer activities related to public demonstration plots and restoration at Anderson Farm County Park in Oregon.
Eleven nonprofits focused on conservation were awarded a total of $17,284, according to a county news release. The funds will be used to help provide educational programming, interpretation and enhance volunteerism in local parks.
“We are ecstatic to be able to use the endowment built by our generous donors to provide grants to improve the Parks and help build the County Parks over 3,000-person volunteer base,” Foundation President Bill Lunney said in the news release. “Our foundation’s commitment to volunteerism education, interpretation, in the parks helps create a backbone of continuing support for our extraordinary park system.”