Youth brought their appetite along with their artistic skills to the Oregon Public Library on Saturday.
During Paint and Pizza, participants were able to snack on cheese pizza and gold-fish crackers, while creating a forest scene. The library provided all the supplies including step by step instructions, paint, brushes, canvas and food.
Kelly Allen, the youth service and engagement librarian, said she tries to do these events once a quarter. The themes vary from artsy events, like this week where youth could paint; to gaming events like Pizza and Mario Cart which took place in December.
Although the activities vary, the constant theme is food.
“The students always seem to be hungry,” Allen said with a laugh.