More than a dozen vendors participated in the Brooklyn Fall Arts and Crafts Fair at Brooklyn Elementary School on Aug. 31.

Among them were booths run by members of the same family. Those included Elizabeth Blakemore and her mother Catherine Blakemore, of Albany, who sold books, and Marge Beers, of Oregon, who has been making and selling crafts with her two sisters for 35 years and with her two daughters for 10 years.