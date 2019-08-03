The Stoughton Aligning Stars Theatre brought “the Roaring Twenties, murderous tales and classic Broadway jazz” to the Oregon High School Performing Arts Center last week. The group performed the musical “Chicago” Thursday, July 25, through Saturday, July 27.
An Aligning Stars Theatre news release states that high school and college-age performers primarily from Stoughton and McFarland put on its edition of “Chicago,” a Tony Award winning musical.
“This summer marks the first time (Aligning Stars Theatre group) will branch out and perform in a venue outside of those two communities,” publicist Andrea Novotny wrote in an email to the Observer.