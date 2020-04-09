Despite cold temperatures Oregon families came out to honor local healthcare workers.
On Thursday, April 9, the Oregon Area Fire/EMS planned a parade that glided through the streets -- starting near the Oregon Area Food Pantry and ending at the fire station.
As the ambulances, firetrucks and police cars drove through the city families came to the edge of their lawns to wave to first responders. Many people held up “thank you” signs nodding to the healthcare employees who continue working to stop the spread of COVID-19.