The Easter Bunny surprised families on Saturday, April 11, with chocolates from The Chocolate Caper.
The team made roughly 60 deliveries throughout Oregon including houses and nursing homes where seniors saw the guest through the window.
Updated: April 12, 2020 @ 4:44 pm
-Mackenzie Krumme
