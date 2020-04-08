Aimee Bailey is doing her best to keep up a regular routine amid a global health crisis.
The Oregon High School teacher is engaged in projects like writing letters to her mother at Sienna Meadows and making things her mother can put in her window.
“It’s breaking my heart,” Bailey told the Observer in an email. “Her hospice nurse is working on video technology so we can communicate with her, which presents its own challenges with a person who has dementia.”
Other Oregon residents have experienced a similar challenge of finding a new normal as they hunker down at home to curb the spread of the COVID-19.
There has been no leaving for a night out on the town, sitting down with a friend over coffee or visiting loved ones. And all social events have been either postponed or canceled.
Life for most Oregonians has ground to a screeching halt. The public is doing its part to flatten the curve of the disease, which the World Health Organization declared a pandemic March 11.
But as the public grieves the loss of lives and livelihoods, it has been challenged to find creative ways to pass the time while stuck at home.
The Observer received stories from parents with children, workers who have gone virtual and those who are now unemployed, among many others. Most said they’ve been engaging in arts and crafts, reading, cleaning and organizing their homes, yardwork, keeping the kids entertained and contacting loved ones.
Dawn Weed, an Oregon-based photographer and stay-at-home mother, told the Observer in an email she has been documenting her family’s experience with social distancing in pictures. She posts her creations on her Facebook page and Instagram.
One photo series depicts her children going outside and playing in the mud on the first day of spring, which was March 21. Another shows her kids playing with dominoes and watching them fall, one by one. Still others show laughs and smiles while her family gathers in the living room.
On an Oregon WI Information Facebook post, a commenter identified as Andy Fardy said he is eating, watching television and sleeping — “in that order.”
Another commenter, Andrea Weidner, said she is giving her parents, grandparents, friends and other families members calls during this time. She said she’s also spending more time playing board games, doing puzzles, baking and cooking. She added that she was reading more.
Gilbert Helland, commenter and founder of the Oregon Photography Group, said he was reaching out to his neighbors with any help he can provide and working on publishing a book.
Bailey said her household is maintaining academics, chores and organization and attending church virtually. She expressed sorrow for the current situation, but hopes her family can attain a sense of normalcy once the pandemic lifts.