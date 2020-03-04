The next act of the Spotlight Headliners Series is set to bring reimagined vocal covers of familiar songs to the Oregon Performing Arts Center.
A cappella group ReVoiced will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 6, in the OHS PAC, 456 N. Perry Pkwy.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors 65 and older and $10 for students 19 and under. To purchase tickets, visit oregonperformingartscenter.com.
ReVoiced is a five-member ensemble that began in 2012, whose performances feature intricate choreography and the “revoicing” of well-known songs. Members of the group have appeared on Broadway and television shows such as “American Idol” and “The Sing-Off.”
ReVoiced is the second artist in the PAC’s Spotlight Headliners Series, which will conclude May 1 with percussion comedy act Buckets N Boards. The series kicked off Oct. 12 with R&B and jazz vocalist Jane L. Powell.
For more information, call PAC director Nate Mendl at 835-4492 or email pac.director@oregonsd.net.