Dr. Brian Busler retires as superintendent of the Oregon School District on June 30, 2020, after 14 years in that position. In a season where ceremonies of significant passage have been postponed because of COVID-19, the Oregon School District reluctantly has set aside, for now, formal plans to honor him.
Predictably, Brian prefers it this way.
His reaction is not borne out of false modesty; it is part of his character. Seldom, if ever, did he use the personal pronoun “I.” Rather, he was always laser focused on the “we” or “us.” More specifically, it was always about our kids.
While Brian personally does not want a retirement ceremony, the community deserves the opportunity to thank him for the countless hours he put in these past 14 years. He leaves behind a tremendous legacy.
Brian shepherded two community visioning conferences that led to the development of long-range strategic plans focused on the values our community embraces with respect to public education. Those plans have guided us forward, and it is the ultimate compliment to hear that
people move to the Oregon area because of our schools.
He also engaged the community to support referenda to make sure that we attract and retain the best educators and to make sure our facilities are well-maintained and provide state of the art learning spaces. The Oregon School District is in rock solid educational and financial shape as he departs.
But more importantly, Brian has fostered a learning community based upon respect, caring, and kindness. Never did Brian deal with a situation by pointing fingers or seeking blame – he has a remarkable skill in bringing conflict to amicable resolutions. The administrative team he has assembled, first class in all respects, models this culture of caring and excellence.
I was on the Board that hired Brian. We believed from the start that he would bring unique and special qualities to the district. Brian has met and exceeded our high expectations.
It has been a gift to have been able to work with Brian these past 14 years. There have been a lot of successes and good times, but there have also been times of hard conversations, choices, and circumstances. Brian never lost sight of the end game, never got off track.
This community is hugely indebted to Brian. In addition to his superintendent duties, Brian has been a highly visible community leader, including long-standing service on the Library Board and in Rotary. If there was a significant community event or cause, Brian was present and involved.
During his tenure, Brian gave all board members and administrators a small lapel pin in the form of a compass. The message was that we should never stray from the path, to always know where we were headed and why. Brian’s compass always pointed true north – to our children.
On a personal note, I am sorely going to miss working with Brian and to experience his leadership and friendship. The district and the Oregon-area community are better because of his tenure in Oregon. So I am going to leave him with the two words that will mean most to him.
Thank you.