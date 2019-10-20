If you are anywhere near downtown Oregon on a given night or weekend, you are likely to see all kinds of sports teams playing and having a blast.
It’s not just the teams you see, but family and friends who come to watch games.
I also frequently encounter people on the bike path, It’s nice to see people out walking or running in our neighborhoods. It means we live in an active, healthy community.
There are so many benefits to getting out and being active. In addition to the health benefit, there’s teaching kids the lifelong lesson that exercise is good. Being part of an organized group also teaches kids about teamwork and responsibility.
Growing up in Two Rivers, I spent most of my childhood outside. From just after breakfast until just before supper time, the kids in my neighborhood were playing tag, football, soccer, baseball, kickball or riding bikes all over the city. We enjoyed being outside playing with our friends.
Here in the village, we have a wealth of green spaces to enjoy. We are so lucky to have these amenities in our community, and we’re on our way to having more.
There’s a movement in the village to help raise necessary funds to renovate Jaycee Park West. It’s a collaborative effort among local sports organizations consisting of baseball, football, rugby, lacrosse, soccer, pickleball and Special Olympics, working with the village, the Oregon Chamber of Commerce and the Oregon Community Resource Network (OCRN).
The renovation will feature new softball/baseball fields, playing fields and pickleball courts, dugouts and bleachers, scoreboards and a new concession stand building.
The goal of the project is to provide the opportunity to participate in recreational sports and activities without traveling outside the Oregon community, focusing on improving youth and adult participation. The updated facilities will eliminate loss of field use due to poor weather and make Oregon a desired destination for sporting events and tournaments in the area.
It’s also intended to bring business into Oregon, thus creating facilities to promote fitness and wellness for all.
It’s well known that having great parks and green spaces has positive significant impacts on mental health. Having these spaces also improves mood, reduces stress and enhances a sense of wellness.
But we often forget about the economic benefit to having such great sports fields. In addition to providing great outdoor recreational benefits to us, it also brings folks who don’t like here into the village. That means they need places to eat, shop, and sometimes stay overnight.
Having great fields for games and tournaments means people spend money while they are visiting the village. It’s not unusual to have over 1,000 visitors at a sports tournament. I just recently had a colleague from Madison ask me for a recommendation for breakfast because that person was coming for a tournament.
The clubs are already off to a good start with a generous donation from Oregon Community Bank, community families and organizations like the VFW. The goal of the group is to raise $500,000 toward the estimated total project cost of $4 million.
To get involved in the project, visit oregonsportspark.org, or call the Oregon Chamber of Commerce. Be part of building a facility that the entire community will enjoy for many years to come.
Our village will continue to grow, and the need for additional green space, parks and sports facilities will follow. Having great green spaces and many opportunities for different outdoor sports is one of the many attractive aspects of living here.
This is another example of how we can continue to improve our active community.