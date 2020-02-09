Many people think of winter as a time of inactivity. A time to kick back and stay inside.
“It’s too cold or snowy to do anything outside,” they say.
This type of thinking is pessimistic because winter is a perfect time for working outside with nature. Plus, if you’re passionate about something, you need to take action to make it happen, snow or no snow.
An example is building a park.
Oregon’s newest park – Anderson Farm County Park – is a work in progress. It is being built now, regardless of winter weather.
In addition to recent forest restoration projects, we’re creating a new 40-acre dog park with a prairie theme. The 2020-2021 project also includes building a new hiking trail.
These carefully planned projects will benefit southern Dane County. The projects were recently supported by the staff of Dane County’s Parks (DCP) department and more than 100 hours of volunteer effort from Anderson Park Friends (APF). The recent snowstorms were timely and supportive of the projects.
Last month, we saw the completion of a major task in the building of the dog park – planting prairie seeds. The weather was perfect Jan. 10 for 10 hardy APF volunteers who worked with DCP staff to seed the prairie with over 50 different species. Prairie plants included rattlesnake master, compass plants and wild sienna. Additional species will be added next year.
Research shows winter weather is great for laying the seed on top of frozen ground. It was perfect this day, as the seeding was completed at 11:30 a.m. and a snowstorm started at 2:30 p.m., ensuring our seeds had the best possible conditions for germination this spring.
Since 2014, our organization advocated for a dog park. APF conducted annual listening sessions to gather input for new projects. Each year, a dog park and prairies were always top priorities. Now, we are seeing the project come to life.
It will be a huge benefit to dog lovers, as well as the entire communities of Oregon, Brooklyn and Belleville.
Homeowners, students and businesses benefit from prairies. Prairies inhibit flooding after rainstorms and support birds and insect ecologies. Monarch butterflies also thrive in supportive environments.
Some prairie plants will be visible this summer. A kaleidoscope of colors – yellow, pink and purple – will be even better next year.
The dog park will add a one-mile hiking trail to the park. Crushed limestone will define the trail through the prairie. It is set to open in spring 2021 after prairie and native plantings are established.
The new prairie will increase the acreage of prairie in the park to 45.
We need to express our appreciation to Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, the County Board of Supervisors and county parks staff for their leadership and investment in our community. Dane County approved over $600,000 in the 2020 budget and has committed countless hours of staff time for this project.
The recent “winter work” completed by DCP staff and APF volunteers will pay dividends for generations to come.