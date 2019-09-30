The handwriting is on the wall, whether or not Oregon is ready for it.
Madison - the top employment center for our growing bedroom-suburban community - isn't going to widen its streets so that more of us can drive there. Nor is that city about to add more free or heavily subsidized structured parking for us at a cost of $35,000 per stall.
They shouldn’t, when we don't contribute one red cent to the main source of funding for all that budget-busting infrastructure.
Stated bluntly, the world beyond the end of our driveways won’t continue to magically arrange itself so we can enjoy the unsustainable privilege of driving virtually everywhere. Forget capacity expansions. Our gas taxes, drivers’ licenses and vehicle registration fees fall far short of maintaining what we already have and Madison’s Isthmus and near-west side don't have room for more of us to bring along 15 or 20 feet of private property whenever we go from A to B.
Instead, we should be thinking about public transportation in Oregon.
Madison's new mayor (a former transportation system analyst at UW Madison) has made it a top priority to reduce auto dependence in that city even as Madison's population of human residents is expected to increase by 100,000 by the year 2050. The only alternative would be to raze most of the Isthmus to make streets wide enough and parking lots big enough for an additional half-million car trips there.
Mayor Rhodes-Conway has shifted planning for Bus Rapid Transit service from West Towne to East Towne into high gear, with an ambitious goal of system startup in August 2025. Faster, more frequent travel across town will make public transit a lot more practical and attractive for commuters. Drive lanes and parking lanes will give way to dedicated bus lanes. Intersections and stoplights will be configured so buses can leapfrog the congestion that single-occupancy motorists create.
Other Dane County cities are preparing for an auto-lite future.
Sun Prairie, once a hotbed of transit opposition, now has a mayor and city council who see the light. Madison Metro just launched express commuter bus service to Sun Prairie a few weeks ago, and Route 23 from Sun Prairie’s Walmart Supercenter to the Capitol Square already has more than 100 rides per day.
Madison Metro has served Fitchburg since the 1970s, and its newest route goes all the way south to Fitchburg City Hall, its library and the treasure trove of employers on Cheryl Parkway.
In Middleton, bus routes reach nearly all of that city, from Bishop’s Bay on its northeast corner to the municipal airport on its northwest, as well as south into the job-rich commercial area along the West Beltline.
In Verona, express commuter service to employment behemoth Epic in Verona averages between 500 and 600 rides per day. This substantially exceeds initial projections, thanks in part to Fitchburg residents who “reverse commute” to Madison on Route 75 buses heading back to the Capitol Square along County Hwy. PD and Fish Hatchery Road.
Commuter bus service is realistic in Oregon. Measured in time, our community is closer to downtown Madison than much of Madison itself is, not to mention surrounding municipalities like Sun Prairie.
The infrastructure for rapid bus service already exists - it's called U.S. Hwy. 14. The tens of thousands of single-occupancy motorists on Hwy. 14 every workday make the potential for commuter bus service to central Madison obvious.
As pleasant as summer here has been, we have no right to ignore the disastrous impacts of climate change.
Some of our neighbors have already been hit hard, as was made clear in the recent Observer story about the rise in our water table caused by record-breaking precipitation. Emissions from our cars make our transportation sector the leading cause of greenhouse gas emissions in the US. We don’t have luxury of switching over to electric cars fast enough.
We need to drive less, a lot less. Sharing vehicles – our children using buses to go to school and us riding transit on the way to work – are essential first steps.
All that are lacking are vision, will, and a sense of urgency.
Look down at your feet. Then look at how much bigger your car is. The size of our footprints on the world is up to us. Let’s start to live as though it matters. Contact your elected officials and demand action. Then demand action from yourself too.