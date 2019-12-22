No ship at sea has ever survived a belief that its crew and cargo could increase without limit. Nor have the contents of the hull and deck been the only factors that needed to be held in check.
On the open sea, recognizing and adapting to the unforgiving limits of Nature have always been essential.
This naval metaphor applies to Man as a whole and to the “ship” we call Earth.
Captains’ quarters, for example, have always been larger and more luxurious than those of ordinary seamen, but they never approached the extremes which characterize the lifestyles of today’s ultra-rich.
Even if the captain himself could have afforded lavish multiple quarters for his enjoyment, adding more and more of them would inevitably displace cargo and crew – and eventually sink the ship.
This logic extends beyond the captain and top officers. The consumption and waste generated by typical middle-class Americans is between 10 and 20 times greater than that of the other 4 billion or so humans who occupy spaceship Earth’s most modest quarters.
A few hundred ultra-rich aren’t enough to swamp our vessel, much as we might resent them. But multiply the middle class’ ecological impacts by our sheer numbers and the grand totals are sinking us.
It isn’t peasants in Africa and South America who are most responsible for blasting the sky full of greenhouse gases. It is “ordinary” people like you and me.
In short, the axioms of the growth capitalism that now dominate the economies, politics and popular expectations of our age have never been viable in the naval realm. Nor were they viable throughout most of human history, though Man constituted a tiny fraction of Earth’s living cargo.
A few perceptive souls intuited that we live on an enormous ship of sorts, but they couldn’t begin to quantify Earth’s size or full inventory of natural wealth.
Imagining an end to limits was a luxury few of our ancestors could afford. Their day-to-day world was much smaller than it is for today’s motorist, air traveler and online shopper. They had to concern themselves mainly with just staying alive.
The virtues of modesty, thrift, and self-restraint were practical necessities for them, rather than what they have become for us today: impediments to “healthy” growth, higher quarterly earnings, rising wages, increased tax revenues and footholds on political office.
What happened was several hundred years of explosive growth in population, technological power, specialization of labor, societal complexity, material prosperity and control over nature. We found concrete evidence that Earth is a sphere of finite size after we discovered vast new continents for Europeans to conquer.
Even the first glimpse of Earthrise on Christmas Eve in 1968 did not persuade us to live within our planet’s natural limits.
By then, many generations of very rich, powerful men – ably assisted by legions of sycophants and ideological lackeys – had succeeded in a colossal publicity campaign to establish and prolong a consumptive stupor in the masses.
Greed would lift all boats, they assured us, and like sheep we went along. And why not? Never before had so many of us been so well off in a material sense. Easing back on the throttle of growth when things are getting even better seemed downright insane.
We pointed to the evidence that the Malthusians and doomsdayers were wrong.
Farmers produce more than enough food to feed everyone. A nuclear winter never happened. Peak Oil turned out to be a myth. Who needs whale oil when gasoline costs $2.19 at Woodmans?
Today, few of us can bear to hear climatologists’ warnings that we are greatly hastening our collective demise. We want to believe we have advanced much too far along the arc of progress for that.
If we created some problems inadvertently, surely our scientists and engineers will rise to new heights of innovation and provide us with solutions. As bad as things are in Washington right now, sooner or later America’s leaders will rise to the challenges. They just have to.
So we tell our children that faith in a better future will make that better future happen.
I myself write these words hoping against hope they will help make the difference between collapse and a severe, but survivable contraction. But faith in economic growth and demands for a maximum of individual liberty dominate our world today.
Those of us who have thus far avoided the worst of climate disruption may have to crash into much more severe ecological limits before a decisive number of us wake up.
I want to believe it won’t already be too late.