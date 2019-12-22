Bah, humbug. It’s the holiday season once again, and the sign another year has passed with both sadness and joy.
Now it is cold and dark, and I find little joy and am depressed. So the other day I told myself to get over my bad ,self and despite my discontent, I am managing to work on getting out of my bah humbug funk .
So many things upset me: the environmental crisis, the migrants detained in chain-linked holding pens, children separated from their parents in those pens, the endless bickering in Washington, D.C., racism, hyperconsumerism that entices me to buy crap that will end up in a landfill and a lot of the profits of such things not doing much good for the many.
Let’s add to the list. There’s homelessness, housing costs and shortages, infrastructure not being attended to properly, murdering of children in our schools, violence in general, medical costs increasing, drug prices rising and unaffordable to many.
Then we argue about saying Merry Christmas versus Happy Holidays. Really? Who cares?
Talking to other people and friends, this depression is the experience others are having, as well. It has forced me to think about the many ways there are to celebrate the season that is really just a way to deal with the axis of rotation of the Earth around the Sun. I also thought about my own family celebrations and the symbol of light common to so many of them.
Christmas is a compilation of so many celebrations, all about light: Christ is the light, believed by many of the world, so we celebrate his birth. We celebrate other traditions, too – including the winter solstice, Kwanzaa, Hanukkah and the New Year.
The winter solstice is the shortest day light of the year. Long ago, people celebrated by lighting bonfires, trees on hills and candles to coax back the sun praying for warmth and light.
Kwanzaa means “First Fruits,” and it is based on ancient African harvest festivals and celebrates ideals such as family life and unity. During this spiritual holiday, many African Americans decorate their homes with fruits and vegetables and light candles. The Kinara, a candle holder, represents African people, their struggle and the future and hope that comes from their struggle.
During Hanukkah, the Jewish community lights special candles in a holder called a menorah in a celebration referred as the Festival of Lights. They do this to remember an ancient miracle in which one day’s worth of oil burned for eight days during a time of religious struggle for freedom to worship in ancient times.
Many places around the world use light in their New Year celebrations.
In Ecuador, a straw man represents the old year. People make lists of all their faults, and at midnight, they burn the straw man\ in hopes that their faults will disappear with the straw man.
In Hong Kong, priests attach a list of names past and present to a paper horse and set it on fire. The smoke carries the names up into the sky reflecting on the past and present.
For the Chinese New Year, adults and children carry lanterns and join in a parade led by a silk dragon, the Chinese symbol of strength. According to legend, the dragon hibernates most of the year, so people throw firecrackers making light and noise to keep the dragon awake.
And finally here and others places, the 12 Days of Christmas come to an end with the day called Epiphany. This event is celebrated as the day the three wise men first saw baby Jesus and brought him gifts.
My family celebrated the Twelfth Night by having a cake with coins baked into it. It was a special meal with candles, love and laughter signifying the end of the Christmas season.
As I recalled all of these celebrations, my attitude began to change from bah humbug to the hope of that light. I might not be able to do anything about world happenings that are disturbing, but I can do something now and for the New Year.
My heart was beginning to heal and felt so much better. My lightbulb above my head made this list: Give out socks and blankets to Madison’s homeless; Donate to the Oregon Food Pantry; Remind people to vote; Give handmade gifts to my friends and family; Buy locally and from artists; Celebrate with my friends and neighbors; String lights around the house; and maybe have a bonfire.
I think I will finally put up a Christmas tree again.
The sun will return, and spring will come again. May we be grateful for the things we have and spread the light of kindness, peace, and respect this December and throughout the New Year, so Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, Joyous Kwanzaa, Happy Solstice and Season’s Greetings.