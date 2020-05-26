I was hurrying back from Madison along Hwy. 14 one day last year, almost to the first exit to Oregon, when I noticed a turtle on the side of the road.
It was upright, so I thought to myself, “good, he made it.”
But in my family, we always stop for turtles and help them across the road to send them on to safety. So after I whizzed past, I couldn’t get the small turtle out of my mind.
Thinking of the difficult situations many people are in because of the pandemic reminded me of this story recently, because it’s one of caring, compassion and survival through persistence. And that’s what we’ll need to get through this.
It was an uncharacteristically hot day for early June, and I thought if it was hurt, I should check on him and at least get him out of the sun.
I got off at the next exit, turned around and located the turtle again. I stopped and carefully ran across the lanes and median to the turtle.
Unfortunately, the poor little guy had been hit and seemed in bad shape but was still alive. I picked him up as he hissed at me and ran back with him to the car. At least he had enough spirit to hiss at me to protect himself, but to my surprise he was bleeding. Somehow, I hadn’t known that turtles bled, and this made me ashamed – of course turtles bled. He was probably in pain and dying.
Sitting by the side of the of the road in car, I called my vet clinic. I told them that I had a turtle that needed attention, and my thought was it probably needed euthanasia. I also told them that I couldn’t pay for him or any treatment.
They kindly told me they had a fund for rescued animals and just bring him in. This was a relief. Despite his injuries, he moved around, and I thought this was the right thing to do, to take him to the vet rather than just move him to the shade.
At the vet’s I handed the turtle to the vet assistant, and he was whisked away into the back. I had done my good deed for the day and went home.
A couple of days went by, and I couldn’t get the turtle out of my mind and decided to check up on him, for better or worse.
To my surprise, a new vet was well versed in amphibians. The poor turtle had a broken jaw and horrible cracks to his upper and lower shells. The upper shell was stable, but the lower shell was problematic. They wired his jaw shut and put in a feeding tube in to keep him nourished.
It just so happened that one of the vet techs was also a great fan of turtles, so she had volunteered to feed him and take him home every night to take care of him. Since turtles are omnivores, the vet tech fed him cat food and named him “Speedbump.”
They ascertained that Speedbump was a Blanding’s turtle, which is medium sized with bright yellow chins, roundish head shapes and a black or dark brown top shell. Most likely Speed Bump was a male because he was traveling to look for a mate, whereas females hang around in their wetland areas waiting for that mate. Blanding’s turtles are considered endangered.
All summer long, Speedbump continued to improve. The vets provided him with a pool of water, sunshine and cat food and monitored his health. He had become the “project” of the summer and the talk of the veterinarian clique.
However, the vets were concerned his under shell was not healing. It would not stay together to heal, which left Speedbump vulnerable to infection and other life threatening possibilities.
With some creative problem-solving, the solution came in the form of the visiting farrier who often used a special bonding agent to fix cracked horses hooves. So Speedbump healed because of the efforts of many people.
One small turtle brought together an entire community of diverse experts, friends and caring people. His healing went past his time to hibernate, so Speedbump went to the Dane County Wildlife Rehabilitation Center to winter over and was let loose back into his environment in the following spring, safe from highways and back to doing his turtle habits.
Margret Mead said it best: “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed, citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.”
As with the turtle, we can be those citizens that can help and make the world a better place for everyone, even now – especially now – in the middle of this pandemic.