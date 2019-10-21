Just the other day, I began a long internal consideration about three words: civility, kindness and compassion.

It all started when a young female driver gave me a double finger with such anger in her face and hands that what might presume such ugliness in a rather attractive young woman. The encounter got me thinking about what a rude gesture the finger really has become.

The fact is, we live in angry times. We all know why this has happened, and this is not a political discussion, but we need to be aware of our own behavior toward others. If we can’t do the big things, we can do the little things and try to control our anger.

The uncivil incident that got me thinking about all this started ironically enough started from kind and compassionate acts by both of us.

I had been driving north on Main Street in town and slammed on the brakes because there was a turkey walking across the road with its family. It surprised me, and I was happy I hadn’t hit it, because it was ahead of the crowd and its color blended in with the road.

These turkeys have been wandering the town and have spent the summer often times on my property providing me joy watching them grow up, taking sand baths in my flower gardens and eating lots and lots of bugs. I like these big birds.

The other driver was stopped in the other lane, headed the opposite way, for the same reason. As the almost-hit turkey reversed course, I decided to continue driving.

And that’s when this gesture of hatred/anger at me was given – the double bird!

I began to drive ahead a little flustered, but because I am practicing genuineness, I backed up, unrolled my window and asked this young woman why she gave me the fingers. She responded by saying that I almost hit the turkey.

“But I didn’t,” I said.

“But you were going to,” she said.

“But I didn’t,” I said.

She claimed I didn’t stop, I said I slammed on the brakes. We argued about this, and I asked if she wanted to see that all my stuff had slid from my front seat to the floor and tried to tell her I was mortified that I almost did hit the turkey, but she angrily drove off.

Meanwhile, the turkeys were back on the grass and I was very rattled. I really liked these turkeys.

In another time, the discussion between the driver and myself might have been very different. “That was a close call!” “Aren’t they funny just sauntering around?” “Well, have a good day.” But our culture in American has changed.

The loss of our civility, kindness and compassion – not only to other creatures, but to one another – is so disheartening. And if you think about the meaning of the middle finger, it’s not only rude, it indicates sexual assault. You can’t get much nastier than that.

In so many ways, we are improving our culture in Oregon by having programs and facilities in our town that show compassion – the food pantry, the youth center, a new library, the senior center. And we have so many community activities that bring us together. But how we comport with each other is just as important.

We should think about what we are really teaching the younger generations. Here is a list I try to follow:

Engage the cashier at Bill’s by saying thank you and have a good day. Let the other car in. Use my directional. Slow down a little in my car.

Talk to my neighbor. Respect different viewpoints. Be an example of kindness.

Be a good listener. Stop being defensive. Say please and thank you. Say have a good day or something similar.

Ask if I can help.

There are so many little things we can do to not let our culture drive our own behavior.

My encounter with the young lady on Main Street really ended up being good because it allowed me to reassess my own behavior. Perhaps I shouldn’t have backed up to talk with her, but I hope she spent some time reassessing her behavior, too.

Too often, we do not understand how our everyday encounters effect those around us and how we can make or break someone’s day. We do not know the other person’s circumstances.

So we can and should try to practice a little more civility, kindness and compassion in these very difficult days that confuse us and make us wonder who we really are and who we want to be.

Gwen Maitzen is a Town of Oregon resident.