Growing up in the 1960s and 70s, summer was always my favorite season. By the end of the school year, when we took our yearly trip to Lincoln Park Zoo in Manitowoc, I knew that summer vacation was just around the corner.
Summers always went too fast as a young kid growing up in a small town (Two Rivers, population 13,000). There was so much to do and never enough days of summer to do everything.
Spending the past three months in the house because of the pandemic got me thinking about simpler times, and as soon as the weather turned warm, I started writing.
I spent most of my summer outdoors, from early morning to right before dusk, only coming in the house for a quick lunch and supper as we called it. We’d play football, baseball, tag, hide-and-seek, and we would ride our bikes everywhere. My best friend, Mark, and I would ride our bikes 14 miles round trip along the lakeshore from Two Rivers to Manitowoc just for fun.
I’ll always remember hearing the ice cream Dilly Wagon while I was outside and the funny music it played. We’d run after the truck and get our Dilly Bar; they were 10 cents back then. At night, our family would sit outside on the front porch, sipping orange Kool-Aid and eating half-burnt popcorn while listening to the local radio station, or we would be in the yard running from the bats we thought were going to get in our hair.
Two Rivers is on the shores of Lake Michigan, so we spent almost every day at the lake swimming. The lake was typically a few blocks of where we lived, and early in the season the water was still pretty cold.
I remember diving into the water head first and the water numbing my head. I remember the invasion of dying alewife fish washing up on shore being a problem in Lake Michigan. I also did a lot fishing on Lake Michigan for hours with my uncle trolling for coho salmon in his boat.
Summer meant lots of fresh fruits and vegetables. Everyone had a backyard garden. We loved picking and eating raw rhubarb; we’d dip it in sugar or salt.
Climbing trees and getting apples and pears off neighborhood trees was something we did often, and usually belly aches followed.
I, too, got my enthusiasm for being a gardener early as a young boy. I started my own garden behind our garage one year. I remember growing peas and potatoes and feeling pretty proud of myself.
We had lots of picnics during the summer. My aunts, uncles, cousins and grandparents would reserve a picnic spot in Neshotah Park near the lake. There was always lots of beer, which would often lead to interesting conversations between aunts and uncles. I remember eating lots of hot dogs and brats, watermelon and my aunt’s special baked beans.
We would cook out on the grill several times a week in summer. My dad worked at Cher-Make’s sausage company, so we always had hot dogs and brats. My mom liked chicken on the grill, but she would usually cook it too fast and burn it – and it would still be raw.
Summertime also meant the carnival was coming.
Our favorite rides were the rock-o-planes and the Zipper. The carnival happened around the Fourth of July. There was a parade, the city would display dump trucks of kept snow to remind us of what was to come. During the parade they would also light empty fireworks shells, and the large sound would scare the pants off me.
During summer vacations, I would often spend a few days and nights at my cousin’s house.
My cousin Joey and I were one year apart in age, and we would pretend we were singers. I’d play the drums, my cousin the guitar. We’d sing James Taylor songs; “You Got a Friend” was our favorite. We weren’t that bad.
Summer also meant cutting lots of lawns for extra money. I think I had about three regular grass cutting jobs. We would also go with my dad to my grandmother’s house to cut her lawn.
My fondest memory was sitting in the garden with my grandmother among her white peonies, flopped over, full of ants, but very fragrant. I still remember the sweet smell. I have peonies in my own garden, and they still remind me of my grandmother.
Summer was my favorite time of the year as a young kid, warm weather and sunshine, being outside until it got dark. I enjoy thinking about all the great experiences I had as a young boy in summer.