Think about a day when you didn’t interact with someone you have a relationship with.
At the Firefly or the Post Office, with family, friends, neighbors or teachers, even at Bill’s. We are social beings who need to connect to others in life.
This starts from when we’re infants. Feeling securely attached to our parents or caregivers, allows us not to worry about being abandoned, to trust and to explore the world around us.
Without that, all other future relationships will be challenging, and this can affect our happiness.
In my psychology class, I ask my students at the beginning of each semester to write down the top five things that make them happy. After many semesters of asking this question, the answer has some consistency – the top three all relate to happiness, including relationships with family and friends.
These informal findings echo a longstanding Harvard research study that followed a group of men from various backgrounds throughout their life and focused on what made them happy. The state of their relationships not only had implications for their sustained happiness, but also their ongoing health and well-being.
With that in mind, there are several things pertaining to all types of relationships we all need to constantly remind ourselves.
The first and most important is communication. Also important are respect and trust, authenticity, effort and the recognition that relationships and people change.
Good communication doesn’t mean talking all the time; sometimes just being across the table in the same space, like having a cup of coffee at the Firefly is enough.
Not everyone is a great verbal communicator, and sometimes actions speak louder than words. Letting people know you appreciate them with a thank-you or a kind word like please goes a long way.
These days, we spend too much time on smart phones, texting, looking at social media, communicating through electronic screens. We’ve all seen this, a couple out for a nice dinner, both on their phones checking email or Facebook. We are forgetting how to communicate face-to-face.
Just as important is listening. Everyone has a story to tell, so we just need to stop and listen. And be prepared to be amazed.
Great relationships are built on caring, support, listening and helping, but most of all respect and trust. No judgment, just unconditional love, wanting the best for others.
We must be there in good times as well as bad and be kind to each other. With all the things happening in the world, sometimes it’s hard to stay positive, but we have to. We need to turn the negative into positive actions, and our relationships with others is one way of making this happen.
Part of that is keeping your word. When you say you’ll do something or be somewhere, follow through.
It’s also important to be authentic and honest. Share your real thoughts and feelings with others, be open.
Often, people are so worried about what others are going to think of them, they wear masks. They’ll use a public mask to show people what we want them to see and a private mask of things we want to hide from others.
By doing this, many people pretend to be someone they are not because they think others won’t like them if they see them as they truly are. We shouldn’t pretend to be something we are not; others around us have to accept us for who we are, and we need to do the same, idiosyncrasies and all.
Like most things in life, relationships take work, maintenance and nurturing, whether this is a spouse or partner, family member or friends.
Sometimes, we can think that once we develop a relationship with someone, the hard work is over. This is not so.
Like us as individuals, relationships continue to grow, change and develop. So often we hear people say, “We just grew apart.” So never take anything for granted.
That brings me to my final point, that relationships change over time. We are not the same people today as we were yesterday, and our relationships work the same way.
It can be easy to get into a rut. Bringing some novelty and less predictability keeps relationships fresh and exciting. Embrace change and concentrate on the positive qualities of the relationship.
The relationships we have with those around us, from our spouses, partners, kids and parents to our friends, co-workers, members of the community and even the encounters we have even with strangers are all about the connections we make that binds us to each other. Our true happiness comes from these relationships.
As we start 2020, let’s recognize the importance of all the relationships we have in our lives, what truly makes most of us happy. We will always accomplish and be happier with the help of good relationships.