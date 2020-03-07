This past Valentine’s Day, an event was held at the Firefly to kick-off the public phase of the fundraising campaign for the new Oregon Public Library.
The owners of the Firefly generously donated half of their sales for the day to the campaign. Things got even better, when after hearing about the Firefly’s donation, the staff barista’s decided to donate all their tips that day to the event. The Oregon Community Bank also stepped up, matching the amount raised.
Over 1,000 people visited the Firefly that day, and as I watched the line for coffee extend to the front door, I could hear people talking in line about the event and the new library. The event was a big success, and it made me proud to be a resident of the village.
Even before the Firefly event, I’ve been thinking about my own involvement in the community the last several years, and how it’s important for all of us to remember where we came from, and to use those lessons in life. For me, the idea of not forgetting where I came from means not forgetting to give back.
There are two ways to view our place in the world – to just sit back and watch time go by with little effort to be involved or to participate and hopefully contribute and make a difference and add some value to this thing called life. I choose to do the latter.
I believe it’s our responsibility to be involved and to appreciate those around us and the gifts we have, like the community we live in.
I believe the lessons we learn growing up have a profound impact on how we behave as adults. One of the greatest lessons I learned early was to be humble and give back when and if you could. When I remind myself of this lesson, it keeps me grounded.
Every few years, I make a trip back home to Two Rivers, where I grew up. Visiting the sites and places I grew up brings me back to the values that I hold close and make me who I am.
Often, we scoff at the place we came from and can’t wait to get away after high school, but in the end, we cherish many of the experiences and lessons we learned along the way. The people in my life, my family, the teachers, friends, they all had an impact on me.
Whenever I got too big for my britches as a kid, my mom would always tell me I was getting a little big headed, which was humbling and brought me back to what was important in life. We often can get so wrapped up in our current lives that we forget the things that are so important.
Life is about appreciating the things you have and never taking them for granted. I’ve been lucky enough to work hard and have a comfortable life, but I try to never take anything for granted.
I enjoy being involved in our community, whether it’s being on the Village Board or helping with community projects. I feel good about contributing in a positive way, and if you are in a position to give back in any way, it’s our responsibility to do so.
We often forget who we are and what’s most important. I recently saw this quote that sums up things perfectly, “No matter how little you think you have, you can always help someone.”