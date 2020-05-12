Much has changed since I started teaching psychology at Madison College 15 years ago. I’ve become a better instructor over that time, and students are more diverse and better prepared for the college experience.
I always exclusively taught face to face in the classroom, but now I have had to learn how to teach my two courses of psychology of human relations, with a total of about 50 students, online.
My students and I will always remember this experience, the time we started class face-to-face, but then had to switch to the Internet for six weeks during the coronavirus.
I had thought spring break was going to the typical week of re-energizing and relaxing, but things quickly changed. I had spent the first eight weeks in the classroom with my students, getting to know them and enjoying the interactions they were having with each other before COVID-19 began to spread throughout the United States.
First, we were told spring break would be extended for another week, and then the news of closing the college came. All classes would be taught online for the rest of the semester, so we had to adapt quickly to a new way of learning.
I was a bit nervous. I needed to try to replicate my in-class experiences to online, which would take some creativity on my part. We do a lot of active in-class activities, and now that group work needed to happen by video, something I had never done before.
As we began the online lessons, it became evident that for some, the stress of the change, in addition to other situations, like losing jobs, not being able to travel or worrying about their families, was too much. As an instructor, I have to be sensitive to what students might be going through. I have to continue to give encouragement and positive feedback.
I held virtual office hours so students could contact me during those times with questions or concerns. I also sent announcements and emails with positive messages almost each day.
Students who had good support systems, who were living at home and didn’t have to worry about finances and other stressors tended to enjoy the extra time they had to participate in their classes, and it showed in their assignments. They often mentioned being bored or anxious about not be able to get out of the house.
Some students with partners did the assignments together, especially when the lesson dealt with relationships and love. Many students noticed how people in their community and other were coming together to help each other – a perfect example of human relations as its best.
But as much as I tried to engage students to adapt to the new format, some just gave up for reasons I’ll probably never know. There’s never any pleasure in having to fail a student. The damage can be long lasting.
I’ve always been a very hands-on instructor, and my energy comes from my students. I was worried that I couldn’t replicate what we did in the classroom, but in the last few days, I received encouraging comments.
One wrote, “I am thankful that I had you to guide me into the world of human relations. I know I wouldn’t have gotten there if I had not had you for as my instructor for this class.” Another simply said “Thank you for teaching me.” Another wrote, “I came out of this class almost a new person, I have a new outlook on life and other aspects covered in class.” Music to my ears.
This experience has changed me. too. I think I’m a better instructor. Whether it’s in-class or online, I now can find creative ways to relate to my students.
My students adapted to a new way of learning and interacting, and they had more responsibility in finishing their assignments. There was also more time for reflection of the material and how it pertained to their own lives.
They saw doctors, nurses, neighbors — people from all walks of life and places across the world — come together and help and support one another through the pandemic. This was a great example of human relations at its best.
They saw the most extraordinary people do amazing things go help each other. Children writing positive messages on the sidewalk for walkers to see, signs in yards thanking doctors, EMS and firefighters, police and hospital staff for being on the front lines, and yes, even us teachers, who knew that learning and educating must go one despite disrupted classroom settings.
Someone recently said being a teacher is also like being a counselor. I certainly felt this even more during this situation. We made it through the semester, and I’m very proud of my students.