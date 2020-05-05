Ten years ago, I and my colleagues wrote columns apologizing to readers for presenting the smallest set of newspapers we had ever produced at Unified Newspaper Group.
It was in the height of the Great Recession, and at only 12 pages, people in all of our communities were complaining that our newspapers were thin and there seemed to be nothing in them. But the space we have available is intricately tied with advertising, and we had lost most of our classifieds to online competitors while our biggest space eaters – real-estate agents and car dealers – were taking massive economic losses.
In that time, our readers have gotten used to seeing 12-pagers, more smartly organized and planned, but usually only every few issues and either following or preceding a much more robust package.
That time might be behind us.
Journalism has changed over the years, and the way people consume it has changed, too. No longer does anyone anywhere buy fat Sunday papers jam-packed with department store ads, massive help-wanted sections, television listings and comics. The days where you’d pay a quarter to get a package you’d only use a fraction of are gone.
It’s an on-demand world now, and smartphones have become a bigger share of our audience than newspaper readers.
Smartphone readers also know the days of the free Internet experience are dwindling. Oh, certainly there is free news, but as we all know, you usually get what you pay for, and searching around for what you really want for free can often leave you feeling unsatisfied.
That, of course, is a topic I addressed in another column, when we announced our impending digital subscription requirements. My reason for engaging you this time is to help everyone recognize that bigger is not always better and more is not always what you want.
Anyone who has read our coverage of COVID-19 topics knows we haven’t been merely parroting local officials or vomiting out whatever people throw at us. We’ve dug deep, and it hasn’t been easy.
We’ve had fantastic pieces on the worries of area dairy farmers, the impact of this year’s Election Day insanity, the struggles of area restaurants to stay alive with no visitors, the new ways teachers are working with students from remote and accommodations manufacturers and grocery stores are making to the coronavirus era.
We’ve also delved into other important topics, such as how construction this year might affect you – assuming it all actually happens – how your local governments are getting things done without having people in the same room and our usual profiles of interesting people.
And none of it can you find in the State Journal, the Journal Sentinel or the Chicago Tribune. These are all people you know, places you go, schools your kids attend, businesses where your friends might work.
Each of these stories takes time, and our staff puts its heart and soul into ensuring the stories we tell are engaging and accurate.
It doesn’t have to take up much space in your mailbox to be worth the price you pay. We aren’t going to have honor rolls this year, there are no listings of upcoming events, and we aren’t filling empty spaces of your newspaper with press releases and news about other parts of the state.
That’s a good thing, because there aren’t a lot of businesses available to advertise, and when they do start up again, many will struggle to pay to get your attention. That means subscribers are paying more for what seems to be less.
But if you have been reading – and I hope you have – you already know that’s not the case. The quality journalism we’ve always strived for hasn’t gone anywhere. It’s just surrounded by fewer ads and less fluff.