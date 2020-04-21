The idea that the library would have to close its doors for more than a month due to a public health emergency was unimaginable at the outset of 2020.
With service to the community at the heart of the library’s purpose, it was devastating to learn that the library would not be able to provide that service in person for the immediate future.
In spite of this challenge, the library continues to fulfill its mission of service. Though the building itself is closed to the public, there are many ways in which the library remains open to our community.
Like so many Oregon businesses and organizations, the library has adapted many of our in-person services to connect with people in new ways and meet new needs. There are many new ways the library continues to serve the community beyond the four walls of the library building.
To support early literacy, online programs for youth have been added for the first time. Virtual storytime with Ms. Kelly is now offered every Friday at 10 a.m. to share stories, songs and puppets. An online program for kids up to 18 months and their caregivers to connect has also been added with Ms. Wendy each Tuesday at 10 a.m.
This week, the library offered its first online adult programs, including a book club and a “Journaling for Mental Health” program to respond to the unique challenges of the current situation. The library continues to explore options for offering additional online programs.
To support families, the Youth Services Librarian has compiled a list of quality resources to help young learners at home, including those available through the library. To support parents who are helping their children learn at home, there is also a curated list of free websites including educational resources for discovering art, book read aloud videos, coding, STEM, virtual field trips and more.
Each weekday, the Library will post simple and fun activities for families to enjoy at home on our Facebook page. New schedules are posted each Monday. If you have questions, comments, or suggestions, please contact Youth Services Librarian, Kelly Allen, at kallen@oregonlibrary.org.
Many other library services have already been available remotely for a long time, but they aren’t always as visible since they are being used from home.
One popular resource available through the library is OverDrive. This service allows community members to download and read e-books and audiobooks on their device by using their library card.
There is even a free app called Libby, which makes this easy to do for smartphones and most devices. Individuals without a library card can get full access to this and the rest of the library’s online resources by registering for a web only card on the library website.
There is a multitude of other online resources that are accessible from the library website. They allow people to do many things, including reading magazines online, getting craft ideas, finding your next great read, researching your investments and learning a language.
Online art and crafts classes for all ages are available through Creativebug, perfect for those wanting to get creative, stay busy or learn something new while at home. We’re excited to be adding RB Digital, which will provide readers access to over 3,000 digital magazines from the comfort of their home.
AncestryLibrary, usually available only in the library, is temporarily available remotely to allow people to connect with their past through genealogy information including census data, passenger lists and more. To help adults find reliable information, we have added a list of COVID-19 resources, including links to reputable health, financial and business information, to our Research and Discovery page.
The library staff is happy to answer your questions or help get you started with any of these resources. The best way to reach the library during this time is to email orelib@oregonlibrary.org. You also have the option to call 835-3656 and leave a message.
The library wireless network also continues to be available to the public to provide critical access to the internet. The best spot to get connected is in the parking lot stalls closet to the building or on Waterman Street next to the building.
Until the library’s doors can reopen, the library will continue to provide a range of services for use from the comfort and safety of your home. Visit the library’s website at oregonpubliclibrary.org to learn more.
As always, the library is here to enlighten, entertain and inform. We hope to see you (virtually) soon!