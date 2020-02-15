Ever since I was young, I’ve always been an independent spirit. My parents can attest to my desire to do things myself without their assistance.
When faced with a challenge, I would just work harder and longer until I could reach my goal or solve the problem. While I like to think of this as a strength, I must admit that it has a corresponding weakness.
I am terrible at asking for help.
As director of the Oregon Public Library, I’d like to think I have those strengths by doing everything I can to advance efforts to build a much-needed new Oregon Public Library. However, building a new library is not a one-person job or even a task that can be completed by architects and contractors alone.
It takes a community to build a library. And I am asking for your help.
The library is engaged in a capital campaign to raise $4 million for the new Oregon Public Library. This will augment the Village of Oregon commitment of $6 million toward the estimated total project cost of $10 million. The success of that fundraising will affect the size and features of the new library.
Over $1 million has already been raised during the quiet phase of the campaign. It is the amazing generosity and support of our community that has made this possible. Many passionate volunteers have also contributed to this effort by serving on various boards and committees working with our staff to make this vision possible.
Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, officially marks the beginning of the public phase of the campaign. February is National Library Lover’s month and is a fitting time to kick off the public phase of our campaign, which is designed to engage our community members in making the new Oregon Public Library possible.
We invite you to support this project, which will shape our community into the future.
Your help is needed to build the kind of library our community wants and deserves. People of all ages are excited about the possibilities a new library will bring to better serve their unique needs.
It will provide a place to engage, grow and learn. The new library will provide places to meet and read, places to play and discover.
While our current library has a big heart, the services offered are limited by the constraints of our space – one that’s much smaller than in many communities of our size. These constraints prove challenging when trying to serve the diverse needs of library users.
Our community is rapidly growing, and the library needs to grow with it. The vision for the new Oregon library is not the biggest or fanciest, but one that will be able to best serve our community’s needs into the future.
With the capital campaign planned to continue through June, the time is now to make a difference. If you have already made a gift in support of the new library, I thank you. If you haven’t had the chance to be part of this important community project, I hope you will consider making a gift to help make it happen.
Each gift is meaningful and will help further the goal of making a new library possible.
In celebration of his 10th birthday, one young man recently took the money he received for gifts and donated it to help build the new library. His family generously matched his gift. He made a difference, and so can you.
The new library Oregon builds will serve our community for generations to come. It will demonstrate that Oregon values community and show that opportunities for education and lifelong learning are important. Building a new library will help to ensure access to information, technology, and resources for all – regardless of their age or financial means.
The new Oregon Public Library will be your library. So let’s all join together in making it the best library we can. If you support this important work, please consider making a financial gift that is personally meaningful to you.
Gifts can be made now or can be spread over installments up to three years. Naming opportunities are also available.
Visit oregonpubliclibrary.org/new-library for information on the capital campaign and the vision for a new library. You can also visit the library or contact me if you have questions or want to learn more.
Contributions to the capital campaign will directly impact what is possible in the new library. The funds raised by June 2020 will be instrumental in determining the size of the footprint and amenities the new space will have.
As the saying goes, “We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.”
Please join us in making lives better in our community. Help build a new library for Oregon. It takes a community, and we need your help.