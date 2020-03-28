The reality of COVID-19 is beginning to sink in, and so is the fear.
In early March, I was lightheartedly joking with people about the lack of toilet paper and elbow bumps as we began the process of social distancing.
Last week, as I was writing this, I was seeing somber faces and silence had replaced small talk. The energy of fear was reflected in people’s eyes and voices.
The depth of fear that is coursing through humanity’s nervous system at this time is profound because we’ve not faced anything like this in modern times.
Surprisingly, many people may not be aware of the fact that their bodies are in fear. Our minds say we are worried, concerned and uncertain, but there is no acknowledgement of the fear that lies in the physical body.
Fear is felt in the body, not the brain, and we can get so involved with our thinking process and planning that we fail to connect with the body and its deep sense of fear. When that fear is finally felt, as it’s being felt now, people are going into somewhat of a shock that can leave one feeling victimized.
From an energetic perspective, acknowledging our own personal fears at this time is perhaps the most important thing we can do. Unfortunately, our natural reaction to feelings of fear is repression, because it feels icky, and if I admit that I’m in fear, it means things are really bad.
The physical body has certain innate fears that, when recognized by the mind, actually help release and relieve those fears, thereby lowering one’s anxieties. Accepting that our fears exist actually makes it easier for us to move forward through the crisis, allowing one to adapt to the ever-changing landscape.
Among the body’s fears are the fear of death and dying, fear of the unknown and fear of being alone or losing people close to us. COVID-19 checks all those boxes.
So much is still unknown about the virus, and it will take time for researchers to get the answers. It will take time for health organizations to get prepared for the almost certain overload on an already taxed health care system.
We are all hanging over a barrel right now wondering what’s going to happen, how long will this go on, how bad will it get, how to pay bills and care for our families. The unknown is all we have in this moment.
Since the estimated survival rate is 99%, I have found that I was much more fearful of people’s panicked reactions to the pandemic announcement than I was of the virus itself.
My spouse shared his experience of going to the grocery store and Costco, where he could feel the panic in the air, and he found the visual of rows of empty shelves very disturbing to witness. His body went into fear, lots of fear.
When I turned the TV on and saw a special report that for the second time that week the stock market stopped trading for 15 minutes to stop the speed at which the market was dropping, I went into shock for a second. It felt like the world was about to spiral into chaos and I couldn’t stop it, I couldn’t stop anything and I felt things were completely out of control.
I was in fear, I was scared.
I find that I have to manage my fear every single day, and I do that by first acknowledging my fear and telling myself I am not a victim, and then I go about my day.
I make choices and decisions based on what I feel is best for me in the moment, and I have much less anxiety. I also have much compassion for those who are struggling, and if someone needs to stockpile toilet paper to feel safe, that’s OK. I can use Kleenex instead.
Along with crisis comes a tremendous amount of generosity, goodwill and unity as we all pull together to weather this storm. It’s important to remember that we can all move forward with a positive attitude while still acknowledging our fears.
Embracing our fear will greatly help us to get through what lies ahead.