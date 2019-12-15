Perhaps it is human nature to focus on what we do not have, rather than to make the most of what we do.
I am reminded of this when I hear people talk about transportation options for seniors in our community.
“There is no public transportation here,” someone will say. “No bus. No taxi,” another will observe.
Those are perfectly accurate statements of fact. Indeed, there is no bus or taxi available locally. Sure, you can call a cab from Madison, but the cost is significant, to say the least.
The Oregon Area Senior Center would like to help people focus on all of the local transportation options seniors do have, rather than lamenting the ones the community lacks. There are a surprising number of options available for seniors who need support with transportation.
The senior center itself does not have a van or a fleet of vehicles waiting to take people where they need to go. Instead the Senior Center coordinates rides on vehicles that are available thanks to a number of programs provided by Dane County, among other funding sources.
There are programs that can be of help to people who do not drive at all, as well as programs that can provide out-of-town transportation for those who no longer wish to drive outside of Oregon. Much of the transportation available is provided on a donation basis, meaning there is a suggested donation amount per ride, but riders are encouraged to pay only what they can afford and no one is turned away for lack of ability to pay.
One of the best utilized transportation programs the Senior Center works with is the Dane County RSVP driver escort program. That program relies on volunteers to transport seniors mainly to medical or medically related appointments.
The drivers are background checked by RSVP, and have their mileage reimbursed by RSVP. Senior Center staff coordinates the drivers, matching them to requests for rides received from seniors.
The driver escort program is the only one that relies on volunteers to get seniors where they need to go. The rest of the options are rides provided on vans or buses, contracted through transportation companies. The possibilities are many, and they provide seniors with a lot of choices.
There is a van that will pick seniors up at their homes and take them to the food pantry every Tuesday morning. After selecting supplies at the pantry, the seniors go back home on the van. Likewise, there is a van that will take seniors from home to Bill’s grocery store every week and another that will take seniors grocery shopping in Stoughton weekly.
A van brings seniors to lunch at the Senior Center and back each weekday except Thursdays, when the destination is Ziggy’s restaurant. That same van can pick people up to do an errand or two in the middle of the day or it can bring them in to the Senior Center early for a program. It also is available to take people home later if they choose to stay for exercise class after lunch.
If a senior needs to go somewhere like the pharmacy, a bank or a haircut but has no need to go the senior center, that can be arranged, as well. The van is in town, making trips, and it can fit errands into its schedule.
One of the challenges to this is it does not work well as a spur of the moment system. Anytime several people’s needs are being addressed as the same time, there might not be as much room for flexibility as one might like.
The system works best with advance notice of people’s requests. The senior center staff is more likely to successfully arrange transportation if they are not trying to do it at the last minute.
There are also transportation options available for people who prefer not to drive outside of Oregon.
There is a monthly shopping trip to a Madison destination (in December the shoppers went to East Towne Mall). The van picks people up at the Senior Center in Oregon and drops them back off there at the end of the trip several hours later.
Another fairly new option is field trips. The senior center is now scheduling field trips each month for seniors to enjoy.
In November, a group toured the Veterans’ Museum in Madison. This month the plan is to take in the holiday lights at Olin Turville Park. In January there will likely be an opportunity to visit the State Capitol.
Often, the field trip destinations are attractions that do not have parking nearby and may be difficult to access for some seniors. With a van to drop them off, seniors can go places they might not otherwise feel comfortable about going.
Oregon might not have a bus or a local cab service, but it still offers a lot of transportation options for seniors. Not all of them are as convenient as having car keys in your pocket, but they offer more independence and freedom than one might at first think.
Call the Senior Center at 835-5801 to talk with the staff about arranging transportation to meet your needs or those of a loved one.