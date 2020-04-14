All our lives have changed dramatically in the last month.
Like you, the Oregon Area Senior Center staff is adjusting to the new reality. Because the center delivers meals to home-bound older adults and arranges for them to receive needed items like groceries and medications, it is considered an essential business.
Staff is at the center during the time necessary to package and send out meals, and new, dedicated volunteers have stepped up to help make that happen. We miss our usual crew of volunteers (generally older adults who are at higher risk right now), but we are glad to have the new helpers, as it would be a Herculean task without them.
Like most organizations these days, much of the rest of the senior center’s work is being conducted remotely now.
We have plans about who is physically at the center and when, with the goal of reducing the risk of having too many of us exposed at once. We have all mastered the art of checking phone messages from home, attending video conference calls and making our home computers do what the computers in our offices typically do.
In the last month, I have been jotting down my observations and feelings about my new reality, which is not so different from everyone else’s. I wonder how universal my experiences are.
It is challenging to do my work in a completely different way.
It was kind of fun at first to have the whole building to myself – playing my music and not having any interruptions – and it was amazing how productive I was. After the first few days the fun was gone and the building just seemed bleak. There was no energy anymore.
Working at home is not any easier. It requires much more energy to work when you are out of your routine than it did to work in the old familiar framework. It’s also much more apparent to me that Wisconsin seriously needs to invest in rural broadband internet access.
I’ve noticed it is easier to lose track of what day it is. This is made worse by my husband’s belief that the daily newspaper should wait in the garage for 24 hours before it comes in to be read. I am thankful he is conscious of the potential for contamination but also even more confused about what day it is when the paper is always a day off.
At least I can take comfort that I must have married the right person, because even after many, many hours together in our small house we still enjoy each other’s company.
All of this isolation has highlighted the importance of social connections to our well-being. I hope people develop an appreciation for what many older adults experience daily as a result of challenges with transportation, physical mobility, etc. Maybe we as a society will be more sensitive to the loneliness of others after this.
Like everyone else, I worry about things, including what would happen if Dr. Anthony Fauci were to get sick. He is amazing and inspiring.
Anybody who thinks that older adults should step aside needs to watch this guy. I think he might be the most trusted voice in America right now when it comes to the battle against COVID-19.
I also worry it is going to be very difficult to get an accurate Census count this year, which is unfortunate, because funding for many programs (including programs that local seniors rely on) is dependent on those numbers.
It has been inspiring to see there are a lot of selfless people in this community. When our staff decided to recruit younger volunteers to deliver meals to our more home-bound older adults and allow our higher risk volunteers to stay safer at home, we sent emails to a limited group to fill 42 delivery shifts. Those shifts were filled in less than 17 hours.
It’s also great to see older adults are not as technology averse as their younger counterparts might think. Many, many Zumba Gold class participants were willing to download the Zoom app and figure out how to use it in order to be able to continue to attend our Zumba Gold classes.
I came up with a few other curious observations.
I wonder whether this will result in any readjustment to how people are compensated in this country. Should we really be paying big name athletes millions of dollars to sit idle while some of our most essential workers struggle to make a living wage?
I wonder if this is the time to consider letting my bangs grow out – it’s either that or cut them myself or allow a family member close access to my face with scissors. None of these options is appealing.
I am thankful I never got around to sorting out and donating all of the games and puzzles in my basement.
Ultimately, I miss my old reality.
I miss seeing my co-workers in person. I miss the happy hum at the center. I miss hugging my mom, scheduling a haircut, going into the grocery store without weighing the risks and so much more.
I hope everyone I know and love remains unscathed by this disease. I wish the same for all of you.