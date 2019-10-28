If you have read past columns I have written for the Observer, you might recall that Wisconsin owns the dubious distinction of leading the country in the number of seniors who die as a result of falling.
The Wisconsin State Journal did a series of articles exploring why Wisconsin seniors are falling and then dying at such an alarming rate. That series prompted me to write a column about seniors and falls, and I have mentioned the subject in several other columns, as well.
Now the State Journal’s work has hit even closer to home, reporting that the Village of Oregon ranked third in Dane County in the rate of falls by people age 65 resulting in calls to 911, behind the villages of Cambridge and Cottage Grove.
Based on a rate per 10,000 people over 65 in a given community, the county average is 219.9. Cambridge had a rate of 817.8, the Village of Oregon’s is 520.3 and the Town of Oregon would have 178.
Coming in third on a list like that, out of 24 cities, villages, and towns, is not an accomplishment, but a wake-up call.
Public health challenges are typically the result of many factors and require a multifaceted approach in order to improve. That is why the Oregon Area Senior Center hopes to facilitate a task force aimed at reducing seniors’ fall risks and rate.
We have invited people from a variety of organizations to join us as we brainstorm about the causes of and solutions to this problem.
The causes of falls are many. It would be helpful to have further information about the falls that resulted in 911 calls in the Village of Oregon. Data might give the task force insight about tackling this issue.
Some questions are how many seniors have fallen multiple times in the last year and how many happened in the person’s home. We’ll also be trying to figure out whether the incidence of 911 calls for falls increases with age, how many falls involved alcohol use and how many fall calls originated at the nursing home or one of the assisted living facilities.
One of the challenges to addressing and preventing falls can be seniors themselves. They often want as few people as possible to know they have fallen.
They feel vulnerable, and some are worried someone will suggest that they are not safe at home anymore. Too often, seniors see a fall as the beginning of the road to leaving the place they most want to be – home.
As a result, many of them don’t talk about falling. They tell no one. They start to be more cautious, staying in and sitting down more.
That can be the start of a vicious cycle.
If a senior does not acknowledge a fall but instead becomes more cautious, the senior is missing the opportunity to get help to try to prevent additional falls. If a senior tells a health care professional, or a parish nurse, a neighbor or the senior center staff, he or she might get connected to important resources.
Physical therapy, exercise classes, assistive devices, home safety assessments and educational classes can all reduce one’s risk of falling again. In contrast, sitting quietly in a chair trying not to fall can lead to increasing frailty and an increased risk of another fall.
One of the steps individuals can take to reduce their fall risk that has been proven to work is to take a “Stepping On” class.
This is called an evidence-based class because research has shown that completing it greatly reduces the risk of falling. It covers many topics ranging from the impact of medications on balance and vision to simple exercises that can improve one’s balance and leg strength.
We have offered Stepping On many times at the Senior Center and will offer it again. Seniors who have fallen or who are at risk for falling should sign up.
Sometimes it takes the gentle encouragement of a family member, parish outreach worker or physician to make it happen. The important thing is that the person gets the information necessary to reduce their risk of falling.
As a community, we need to work at lowering the number of falls people have that result in 911 calls. Every time EMTs and their equipment are responding to a call resulting from a fall, they are unable to respond to something else.
In addition to putting seniors through the misery of falling and risking their lives, a high fall rate ties up valuable community resources.
If you are interested in being involved in the task force to tackle this challenge, please let me know. We welcome the community’s energy, thoughts and wisdom.