I have had a complaint about some of Madison’s radio stations for some years now.
Most of our privately owned stations, excepting WI Public Radio and WORT, perhaps, carry almost no news.
The entire programming of these offending stations is limited to current or old rock and roll or country-western music, often from the 1980s and 1990s, and very light features and sports. Anyone who really wanted to know what was happening in the world but only listened to these kinds of musical mixes would come away with the view that the only significant news worth knowing seems to come from Hollywood.
I recently questioned one such radio station and was told the news didn’t fit their format. Apparently they hold licenses that require them to provide only a bare minimum of what passes as news, apart from celebrity births, marriages and deaths.
They asked me why I was taking issue with a profitable business’s formula for success, when the rest of society had already opted out of its own responsibilities for being informed.
I don’t have a ready answer to the question, but I can say that this state of affairs bothers me as much as what it says about the state of our citizenry’s level of information, as it does about our media’s commitment to democracy.
I can remember as a teenager having to listen to five minutes of national and international news on the hour, day and night. The remainder of the time was taken over by rock and roll music we kids preferred. If I’m not mistaken, this older formatting requirement was imposed on broadcasters by the Federal Communications Commission.
Granted, we weren’t thrilled to hear the news, but those five minutes did remind us that there was a world larger than ours out there that I would need to contend with after graduation. In looking back at my teenage years, I believe that listening to the news had a positive effect on my development and planted the seeds of being a better citizen than I would otherwise have been, as well as making me more conversant on topics of general social interest.
There would be a lot of social benefit if we were to reinstate the news as a required feature of broadcasters.
The American public’s working knowledge of history and current events is uneven at best. It’s a rare adult who can explain the importance of a particular news event that has occurred, and students are much worse than their parents are at engaging in these kind of discussions.
If people were forced to listen to an unbiased newscast for five minutes every hour the radio was on, or the social media were in use, they would feel more involved in social life and would be more likely to make good choices in the voting booth. As my American history teacher, Mrs. Spangler, repeatedly said to us 11th grade students, our democracy will only be able to sustain itself if people made an effort to inform themselves about current events and to think clearly about the long-term choices we collectively make.
The fact is, we have made only minimal efforts to do so. We prefer to complain about or ignore the governmental decisions that are made on our behalf, and we are unwilling to bear the cost of keeping government honest through our participation.
We want the benefits that government offers but are unwilling to recognize the need to limit our personal demands for the sake of the country as a whole.
This brings me back to my earlier point. More is required of us at this moment than most of us are willing to give. It is possibly true that we don’t deserve self-rule.
We would prefer to hear uninterrupted oldies in place of a few minutes of reality. It seems we personally bear some responsibility for the rough patch we’ve encountered in the economy, as well as in the medical emergency we’re facing.
Let’s be clear: We’re not going to make it if we aren’t able to own up to the fact that we’ve neglected the world around us for at least five minutes a day.