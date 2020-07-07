Many people, willingly or unwillingly, have revelations about the significance of their lives after they have been diagnosed with serious illness.
People commonly ask themselves whether their time on this planet has been well spent, or not. This reflection often leads to actions or thoughts previously not contemplated – having been relegated to the category of “to be done tomorrow.”
Such a moment came to my door when, in the fall of 2017, I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, a neurological condition usually considered to be debilitating but not fatal. The experience so far has actually brought me some benefits along with its obvious drawbacks.
People may know Parkinson’s by symptoms that include hand-trembling, weakness in the muscles and joints, periodic mental “fogginess” and a loss of balance, among others. The disease itself is neither contagious nor fatal.
People who die from “Parkinson’s” die from infection or other medical problems stemming from the disease’s path, but not from the disease itself.
Parkinson’s affects more men than women, and more minority victims than Anglo-Saxon people. Recently, Neil Diamond, Jesse Jackson, and Alan Alda are among those who have recently announced their contraction of the disease. Estimates are that approximately 2% of the population is afflicted.
For a few rare people, Parkinson’s is apparently curable, or at least some of its symptoms can be rolled back, through such means as high-intensity exercise, such as boxing(!). Generally, most other people, with effort, can manage some of their symptoms through physical exercise or medication.
It is not like a stroke, a heart attack, or diabetes, in that these can severely shorten one’s life span very quickly. With Parkinson’s, the length of life of patients is close to the current average age of healthy older Americans – around 89 or 90 for men, and a few years additional for women.
What is distinctive about the disease is that it progresses slowly, thereby providing people with the opportunity to think about the meaning of their lives many years in advance of their demise. Parkinson’s provides a free reminder to all patients that living a happy and fulfilling life requires thoughtful reflection, as much as it does appropriate medication.
My Parkinson life lessons have shown up in numerous small ways.
One is that things will never get necessarily better than they are right now, and life has its limits.
You should never put off things that make you happy. Express your love for your family and friends freely and frequently.
Another is the realization that adopting the role of a victim does not help.
Some people have found that being in a disease-state provides an opportunity to live more passively, and they withdraw from their normal circle of friends and activities. They become unnecessarily controlled by the symptoms of the disease.
Personally, I have chosen not to pursue this course of action – at least, as long as I have choice.
I have chosen to see myself as living a normal life, regardless of how my disease-state is perceived by others. Such an attitude can lead to a greater level of risk-taking in one’s daily life, a willingness to stand up for one’s beliefs and principles, because there is, simply said, less to lose.
I also remind myself not to rely only on medical technology to cure the disease.
A tremendous amount of scientific research is currently underway to understand the causes and possible cure of Parkinson’s. A lot of money has been donated through the Michael J. Fox Foundation also.
Even so, some of the basic questions about the disease have not been answered, and a cure seems very far away. People continue to be diagnosed with the disease, year in and year out.
The one sure medication that works to reduce symptoms is a combination of Carbidopa (found naturally in the human brain) and Levadopa, a chemically similar, synthetic drug that stabilizes, or in rare cases, reverses Parkinson’s effects. Levadopa has been available to patients for many years also.
Parkinson ’s disease is seen by some people as tragic because it robs them of their complete freedom to act. It requires them to contend with the limitations that life, through Parkinson’s, has imposed on them.
However, the only real difference between me and those without the disease is that Parkinsonians are forced to contend directly with the uncontrollable actions taken by the disease against our bodies’ wishes. For the rest of us, it is only a matter of time until something similar takes place in our conscious minds.
Lest we forget, life and death are a process that affects everyone eventually, and I’d argue that there is a benefit in recognizing this fundamental reality earlier rather than later. Not to wish disease on anyone, but it’s important to consider Parkinson’s as offering something important to the human experience.
In an odd way, people who have reached a higher level of consciousness through their disease are one step ahead of the rest of us in making sense of it all.