Although my time in the Navy was years ago, a day doesn’t go by that some memory for those eight years of my life enters my consciousness.
It’s where I became the person I am today and where I learned that I could do anything I set my mind to accomplish.
As Veterans Day approaches, I often think about my people like my grandfather, was in the Navy during World War I, giving up years of their life to protect us so we can be free. I’m proud of my own eight years of service to my country in the Navy and proud to be called a veteran along with many others.
One of the main reasons I chose to enter the military was so I could go to college. That’s a great benefit of being a veteran.
My parents did not have the means to send me to college, and they didn’t finish high school; I’m a first generation college graduate.
Part of the reason I chose the U.S. Navy was because of my grandfather. He rarely spoke about his time in service, but he had tattoos on both arms that were constant reminders. He passed away before I was old enough to ask him about his experiences.
I entered the Navy barely two weeks after my 18th birthday, just graduating from Two Rivers High School. I was a scared naive kid who had no idea how my life was about to change.
My entire bootcamp company included young kids like myself from Wisconsin. We were the Milwaukee Brewers Company, Company 157. Bootcamp was bearable being with other Wisconsin recruits, but it was still something I’ll never forget.
Reveille was at 2 a.m. the first night, and getting shouted at and called names by our drill sergeant became our normal routine.
The drilling, standing at attention for hours in the sun and working together, this is where I learned what teamwork was, to count on your fellow recruits, and them on you. The teamwork attitude has never left me.
After bootcamp graduation, I flew to a ship in the state of Washington. It was the first time I had ever flown in an airplane, first time being out of Wisconsin.
My ship was a nuclear cruiser with two reactors, the USS Bainbridge (CGN-25). I was a yeoman, part of the personnel staff. We worked closely with the commanding officer or the admiral leading our command.
In all of my eight years in Navy much of that time was spent preparing for war. Constantly drilling, preparing for nuclear war, rescue missions or playing simulated war games with other countries.
Some of these situations I was put into frightened the dungarees off of me.
During war exercises, I stood next to the captain, being his radio talker relaying information that we were being attacked and hit with a torpedo. The engine room relayed we were hit, and I had to relay the captain’s commands.
Talk about pressure; there was no room for mistakes. I grew up quickly.
While still on my first ship, our deployment overseas tested my seaworthiness. When you cross the equator, you go through a ritual that dates back over 400 years. It transforms you from a slimy pollywog to a trusty shellback.
It’s something you never forget. It involved crawling around the ship in a diaper and eating disgusting leftovers from the galley, enough said. I earned the title of being a shellback. I still have my cherished card.
I remember standing so proudly topside of my ship as we came into ports of different countries. In my neatly pressed dress uniform and spit-shined shoes, I stood at muster with my head held high for all the locals to see.
I welcomed the chance to experience new cultures, show off our ship and make new friends. I got to see many wonderful places – Japan, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Tonga, Hong Kong, Guam and Hawaii.
Each day, I knew I was representing my command, my country and my family and friends back home in Wisconsin. This was something I was very proud to be part of.
I learned that if you worked hard, there were rewards. I could be or do anything I wanted; the Navy had given me tremendous confidence.
I was lucky enough to be awarded Sailor of the Quarter and Sailor of Year at two separate commands, to be nominated for Sailor of the Year of the 7th Fleet and also to be awarded the Navy Achievement Medal when I was discharged at the end of my service.
Being a veteran afforded me the opportunity to receive to go to college, through the GI Bill. After I left the Navy, I earned a bachelor’s degree from UW-Green Bay and a graduate degree from UW-Madison.
The free college tuition military service earned me was valuable, but the education I received from being in the U.S. Navy was priceless. I’m not that young kid who at barely 18 became a veteran anymore, but what I learned in the military has shaped my life, and the lessons resonate still today.