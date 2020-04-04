One cannot hear a news report these days without an update on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Health officials believe the virus, which first appeared in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. jumped from an as yet unspecified animal species to humans. Speculation about its origin soon led to deadly consequences.
Authorities in Wuhan implemented a practice of killing every pet in each household where a person infected with COVID-19 lived. By the end of February, there were over 80,000 confirmed infections, so the number of pets who were slaughtered must have been massive.
While recent research on pets has shown conclusively that they can neither contract COVID-19 nor pass the coronavirus that causes it to humans, the crisis is a good reminder of planning ahead to protect the welfare of your pets should you become incapacitated.
I recall hearing a local radio news report several weeks ago that a dog in China had tested positive for COVID-19, but it had little more information. So I searched for information out of concern for the welfare of my own pets and those in the communities which I serve.
In Hong Kong, a man who died of the virus had a 17 year old Pomeranian pet dog, and authorities tested the dog for the virus. Unlike in Wuhan, officials there quarantined the pets of infected persons and observed them for signs of illness, rather than killing them outright.
While the Hong Kong officials were equally concerned about protecting human health, they apparently have not jumped to any conclusions as to whether family pets can become infected with COVID-19 or could pass it to humans.
Others since have written authoritative articles on the subject.
David Hui, a respiratory medicine expert at the Chinese University of Hong Kong expressed concern about the testing methods used with the Pomeranian, explaining that two blood tests must be taken, 10 days apart, in order to identify viral antibodies. Lacking that, he concluded, a “weak-positive” test could be the result of environmental contamination.
In other words, a person who is sick with COVID-19 might cough or sneeze on a pet, contaminating the animal’s surface in the same way any inanimate object would be contaminated, without the animal getting sick.
As of March 11, the American Veterinary Medical Association affirmed “there is no evidence that pets can become sick,” adding “There is no evidence to suggest that pet dogs or cats can be a source of infection … including spreading COVID-19 to people.”
And on March 14, the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) closed the book on it after the Pomeranian in Hong Kong underwent final testing and the results were very clear that the animal was not infected. The OIE stated that the transmission of COVID-19 is human to human and “there is no evidence that companion animals can spread the disease.”
While that revelation was too late to save the pets in Wuhan, it might be helpful to public health and elected officials in local communities. Toward that end, I reached out to the Wisconsin Division of Public Health, whose mission is to promote public health and partner with local and tribal health partners.
When we know better, we can do better.
We can all breath a collective sigh of relief that our pets cannot contract COVID-19, but with the crisis continuing and no certainty who among us might contract it, we need to take extra steps to safeguard our pets’ welfare.
That includes stocking up on food and medication. It is also wise to make contingency plans in the event that you become ill and are unable to remain at home. Someone needs to take care of your pets and now is the time to plan for that contingency.
Planning ahead is a good way to avoid feeling overwhelmed and ultimately panicking. Let us take comfort in the companionship of our pets, knowing with confidence that they can neither contract COVID-19 nor pass it on to us.
Together, we will get through this pandemic. Stay well!