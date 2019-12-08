It may be tempting for parents to get a puppy for their kids as a special Christmas gift.
We have probably all seen TV programs and holiday movies where that scene played out joyfully on screen. And there was always a happy ending.
Christmas puppies often do not have happy endings.
Raising a puppy is a lot of work on a daily basis even under the best conditions. The hustle and bustle of the holiday season combined with the complications of our Wisconsin winter weather make proper raising of young dogs at this time of year unlikely for most people.
My first dog was 8 weeks old, and I blundered my way through raising her, but my next four dogs were adopted at about 18 months. The latter was far easier.
The modern American family seems busier than ever.
Typically, both parents work full time, and the kids are away at school during the day and are being transported to and from athletic and social activities on weeknights and weekends. That leaves little time for the daily requirements of a puppy.
The holiday season has its own challenges that compound the difficulty of fulfilling the daily needs of a puppy. There’s the Christmas buying frenzy, increased social and family gatherings, then New Year’s Eve and the post-Christmas debt blues.
The weather brings additional challenges, including potty training, socialization and being consistent with outdoor walks.
Potty training is a nearly universal frustration I hear among my puppy owning clients. There’s the soiling inside the home, ruined carpets and rugs, and having to let the puppy out frequently.
Cold and sloppy Wisconsin winter weather is a powerful disincentive to fast and effective potty training. Optimal potty training means taking the puppy out every hour or so during waking hours, regardless of the weather, treat in hand, and rewarding the puppy upon the completion of elimination.
Then it is best to linger outside for a while to make sure the puppy has completely finished the job. When it is cold, wet and windy puppies want to hurry up and return to the house. So do the owners, and that is often the kernel of poor housetraining habits.
Pulling on the leash is another common complaint.
Wearing a collar and being tethered to a human being is not a natural behavior for dogs, and a puppy must learn this as a skill. A good way to teach a puppy is to take them for several short walks each day.
That is easier said than done when a family has a busy schedule to begin with, and then add holiday activities to it. Cold temperatures and slippery footing are disincentives to the daily work required to instill good walking manners.
Using food rewards during the training process is very profitable, but it’s more difficult when wearing thick gloves or fuzzy mittens. Removing them during leash walks results in numb fingers and shorter walks in order to just be done with it. Sometimes an owner might just skip the walk on a particular day because of an ice storm, or a lack of time due to snow removal obligations.
Puppies do not enjoy frozen paws, either, or the chemical salts spread on sidewalks and streets alike, which sting their pads.
Once back inside the home the puppy will lick those pads unless owners put booties on their feet or wash puppy paws upon returning home. That, too, becomes another bother, and may result in fewer walks.
Lack of socialization is another concern, and perhaps the most serious.
The puppy brain develops on a daily basis, and the primary socialization period occurs from roughly six to 12 weeks. Most puppies are brought into the home at eight weeks. That leaves only four weeks, during the coldest part of the winter, to thoroughly socialize a puppy.
Consider what the socialization process entails, and then consider how the vast majority of us hunker down for the winter.
By this age, a puppy should be introduced to at least 200 people, according to “Before and After Getting a Puppy,” by veterinarian and behaviorist Dr. Ian Dunbar. More is better.
Puppies also should be introduced to a wide variety of walking surfaces, locations, social activities, tools, equipment, animals and so on. Introductions must be safe and fun for the puppy.
A Christmas puppy who is not well socialized will likely become an anxious and fearful adolescent by spring. Many such dogs I work with at six or seven months of age were Christmas season puppies.
Socialization requires effort, but trying to reduce anxiety and fear through behavior modification is much more difficult.
The initial joy of receiving a puppy as a Christmas gift may soon fade, in the same way a child may quickly lose interest in those expensive spiffy new toys you bought. By spring, the adolescent young dog who has been developing behavioral issues might be surrendered to a shelter.
Shelters are full of such dogs, and euthanasia due to behavioral issues is the most prevalent cause of death among healthy dogs.
I suggest waiting until early spring, plan ahead, seek out a veterinarian and a force-free trainer. Prepare to bring a puppy into your life as you would prepare to have a baby. Then everyone will be set up to succeed.
Happy Holidays!