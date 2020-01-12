My childhood winters were cold and snowy, and I do not remember any freezing rain when I walked to school or played outside.
Climate change has warmed our region and I now find myself having to deal with winter rain, often creating icy conditions. That makes daily animal care far riskier.
For one month last winter, we had intermittent light snow and freezing rain. My barnyard, driveway and the trails upon which I walked my dogs became dangerously slick.
My failure to prepare for this left me in a situation of perpetual stress, so this year I prepared in advance. It is early enough in the winter that you might also consider making your own preparations.
When the freezing rain turned into ice last year, just walking 100 yards up a slight grade from my house to the barn required the use of an ice pick as a walking stick. Without it, I kept sliding backwards.
My long driveway has three hills and even my four-wheel drive tractor with tire chains struggled up the grades. I wondered how my horse, sheep and dogs would fare.
One of the sheep fell onto her side and could not get up, and our veterinarian warned me that three horses had fallen and were euthanized due to leg fractures. My dogs’ legs splayed out when they walked and I feared ligament injuries would occur.
Since I had not stockpiled any materials to cope with icy conditions, I called upon local snow removal businesses. They were overwhelmed by duties to existing clients and could not help me.
My next thought was to buy bags of salt and spread it by hand, focusing on the barnyard. The horse and sheep were virtually confined to their stalls for weeks until I could make it safer for them.
Salt can be an irritant and is ineffective below 16 degrees. Commercial mixes of calcium chloride combined with chemical deicers are more effective, but less safe for animals.
I set aside the salt option for a while and looked for alternatives. Local hardware stores had pallets full of bagged sand and pea gravel, so I set about buying as much as I could. What I found were pallets covered with snow and ice and bags frozen solid, sticking stubbornly together.
Herculean effort wrestled several bags of sand free, along with a few bags of pea gravel. Then I had to slowly thaw them in a heated room in the barn. Meanwhile, my animals remained at risk.
Once thawed, I spread the materials by hand and they provided good traction. The pea gravel was slippery at first, like tossing marbles onto a floor, but the sunlight warmed them enough so they melted slightly into the ice and created a non-slip surface.
Sand provided immediate traction.
On a daily basis, I used my ice chipper and worked up a sweat, pounding away. As the ice reluctantly broke apart, I shoveled it away, and very slowly my horse and sheep gained some freedom of movement.
I went to the Oregon Farm Center and returned home with a 50-pound bag of barn lime. The powdered lime had to be applied carefully to avoid inhaling the dust, but it provided good traction.
On days when the temperature rose above 20 degrees, I spread water softener salt, in the finest crystals I could find. Exposing my animals to salt was a last resort, so I frequently returned to the barn to chip away as the ice melted, shoveling it safely aside.
Four weeks later, my animals could walk about a 40-by-60 foot section of the barnyard without endangering themselves. It was not ideal, but it was better than confinement to their 10-by-12 foot stalls.
I’ve since taken several steps to ensure that does not happen again.
One was stockpiling several bags of sand and pea gravel in the heated tack room so they are ready to use. The farm center stocks barn lime and is open six days a week for quick help.
I also purchased several gallons of Playsafe Iceblocker, which is sprayed onto a surface to prevent ice from forming. It is safer for pets than salts and deicers, according to Whole Dog Journal.
I avoid deicing salts, which often contain sodium, magnesium, calcium and potassium chloride, alcohol or glycols. Pets that walk across surfaces treated with such chemicals sometimes lick their paws, resulting in poisoning.
Even if you do not use those products, others in your neighborhood might, and public streets and parking lots are subject to heavy application. An added precaution is to wash your pet’s feet after taking them outside. Dogs can also wear winter booties, which provide warmth and traction and can then be rinsed clean after each walk.
With some preparation we can keep the animals in our stewardship safer.