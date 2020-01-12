Oregon, WI (53575)

Today

Cloudy this morning. A few snow showers developing during the afternoon. High 28F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 24F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected.